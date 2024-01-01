We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Home Theater System BH9540TW
9.1 Ch. Immersive Sound
These 9 speakers deliver 9 different sounds each from a different direction, giving precise and genuine sound to make you feel like you were in the middle of the action
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Vertical Speakers
3D Surround Processor
Wireless Rear Speakers
Audyssey DSX-2
Private Sound Mode2.0
Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™
Ultra HD Upscaler
four times higher resolution than Full HD.
*Only available with ULTRA HD display devices
3D Playback
LG Smart TV
Premium Content
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
3D Blu-ray Home Theater System
GENERAL
-
Power consumption
130W
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Ch
9.1 Channel 3D Sound
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4
-
Digital Optical In
3.3 V (p-p), Optical jack
-
Power Supply
1 Bus Power supply (USB): DC 5V = 2.1 A
-
Mic
2 Mic in-put
-
Terminal Type
1 Terminal type: LAN
-
Ethernet
5/cat5 or RJ45 connector
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
Front Speaker
180Wx2(4Ω)
-
Center Speaker
180W(4Ω)
-
Sub-Woofer
200W(4Ω)
-
Front Top Speakers
90Wx2(4Ω)
-
Wireless Rear
180Wx2(4Ω)
-
Wireless Surround Top
90Wx2(4Ω)
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video - AVC HD
Yes
-
Video - M4V
Yes
-
Video - WMV
Yes
-
Video - FLV
Yes
-
Video - 3GP
Yes
-
Video - MP4
Yes
-
Video - MOV
Yes
-
Video - VOB
Yes
DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM
-
Main
444 x 65 x 292.5 mm
-
FrontSpeaker
290 x 1220 x 290 mm
-
CenterSpeaker
341.5 x 79 x 81.5 mm
-
RearSpeaker
290 x 1220 x 290 mm
-
Subwoofer
172 x 379 x 377 mm
