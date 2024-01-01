LG Home Theater System BH9540TW

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3d-bluray-player

3D Bluray Player

9.1ch

9.1ch

2D_to_3D

2D to 3D Conversion

lg-av-private-sound-mode

Private Sound Mode

lg-av-wireless-rear-speaker

Wireless Rear Speakers

usb-recording
USB Direct Recording
Miracast

Miracast

external-hard-disk-playback

External Hard Disk Playback

hdmi

HDMI

9.1 Ch. Immersive Sound

9.1 Channel Immersive Sound adds 4 vertical surround speakers to your typical 5.1 channel home theater system.
These 9 speakers deliver 9 different sounds each from a different direction, giving precise and genuine sound to make you feel like you were in the middle of the action

Aramid Fiber Speaker

Aramid Fiber, material highly resistant to the external stimulus, is applied to the unit to minimize sound distortion and deliver clear and precise sound.

Vertical Speakers

4 Vertical Speakers added on top can fill the entire space around you from top to the bottom. Experience sound surrounding you not only from side to side but also from top to bottom.

3D Surround Processor

With LG's unique sound calibration technology, Cinema Surround Processor, LG is able to deliver more immersive and cinema-like surround sound.

Wireless Rear Speakers

Sound with convenience and style is here with Wireless Rear Speaker. Enjoy clean, elegant look in your living room with easy and convenient installation.

Audyssey DSX-2

DSX extracts ambience elements (direct sound) from the front L/R and surround L/R signals in the original source in 2.1ch or 5.1ch, up-mixes them into 9.1ch, and then uses the in dependent 4 height channels to reproduce 3D sound.

Private Sound Mode2.0

"No more bothering!" You can enjoy everything with full surround sound, even in the middle of the night. Listen to music or movie audio in the home theater system through your smart phone or mobile device without additional purchase of a Bluetooth headset and dongle.

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth™

Enjoy your favorite music on mobile devices through LG sound system with wireless audio streaming via Bluetooth™.

Ultra HD Upscaler

Enjoy the best picture quality for your home entertainment. ULTRA HD Up-scaling upgrades normal pictures to ULTRA HD quality, which is
four times higher resolution than Full HD.

*Only available with ULTRA HD display devices

3D Playback

The most comfortable 3D viewing experience is now possible. Perfected by advanced 3D technology, LG provides an immersive 3D viewing experience with an even brighter and clearer 3D picture with virtually no blur.

LG Smart TV

Experience a multitude of popular streaming entertainment and apps with LG Smart TV functions. A full range of quality lifestyle applications, interactive games, and VOD Services designed for individual and family entertainment is all yours to enjoy.

Premium Content

Find contents you want to watch right on your TV with just a few clicks of a remote. LG Smart TV provides a variety of popular streaming entertainment and VOD services
All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    3D Blu-ray Home Theater System

GENERAL

  • Power consumption

    130W

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Ch

    9.1 Channel 3D Sound

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    19 pin standard,Type A Version 1.4

  • Digital Optical In

    3.3 V (p-p), Optical jack

  • Power Supply

    1 Bus Power supply (USB): DC 5V = 2.1 A

  • Mic

    2 Mic in-put

  • Terminal Type

    1 Terminal type: LAN

  • Ethernet

    5/cat5 or RJ45 connector

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • Front Speaker

    180Wx2(4Ω)

  • Center Speaker

    180W(4Ω)

  • Sub-Woofer

    200W(4Ω)

  • Front Top Speakers

    90Wx2(4Ω)

  • Wireless Rear

    180Wx2(4Ω)

  • Wireless Surround Top

    90Wx2(4Ω)

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video - MKV

    Yes

  • Video - AVC HD

    Yes

  • Video - M4V

    Yes

  • Video - WMV

    Yes

  • Video - FLV

    Yes

  • Video - 3GP

    Yes

  • Video - MP4

    Yes

  • Video - MOV

    Yes

  • Video - VOB

    Yes

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    444 x 65 x 292.5 mm

  • FrontSpeaker

    290 x 1220 x 290 mm

  • CenterSpeaker

    341.5 x 79 x 81.5 mm

  • RearSpeaker

    290 x 1220 x 290 mm

  • Subwoofer

    172 x 379 x 377 mm

