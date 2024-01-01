Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Home Cinema System DH3140S

DH3140S

LG Home Cinema System DH3140S

DVD Multi Format

dolby-digital-decoder

Dolby Digital Decoder

DTHconnection4june201432

DTH Connection

USB Playback

Just plug a USB memory stick loaded with movies, music or photos into your LG HTS and enjoy your content in stunning video and audio clarity.

Dolby Digital

Dolby Digital is developed for high-definition entertainment to give a fuller viewing experience. It delivers powerful sound that is bit-for-bit identical to the original studio master, unlocking the full entertainment experience on LG HTS.

FM Playback

Select from a wide variety of available radio stations and listen to the latest radio shows and music.

DVD Multi Format

Enjoy video and audio from multiple media formats like DVD, CD and MP3.

DTH Connection 

Connect to DTH with LG Home Theater Systems Via available input source either HDMI cable, Optical input or RCA Input.

5.1 Ch 300W

Discover the DH3130S DVD Home Cinema System. Boasting an impressive 5.1 channel audio and 300Wattage of power, the authentic cinema experience is brought direct to your living room.
All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    5.1

  • Watts

    300 watts RMS

  • Front Speakers L/R

    45Wx2(3Ω)

  • Center Speaker

    45W(3Ω)

  • Surround L/R

    45Wx2(3Ω)

  • Sub-Woofer

    75W(6Ω)

CONNECTIONS

  • 1 Composite Video

    Yes

  • 1 Audio In-put L/R

    Yes

  • 1 Bus Power supply (USB)

    DC 5V = 2.1 A

  • Power Consumption

    45W

DIMENSION INCLUDED SPEAKER STAND:(W X H X D)

  • Main

    365 x 65 x 270 mm

  • Front Speaker

    113 x 113 x 84 mm

  • Center Speaker

    114 x 113 x 84 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    115 x 113 x 84 mm

  • Subwoofer

    156 X 300 X 272 mm

