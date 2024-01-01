We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
850W RMS, 32" LCD TV Matching, Bass Blast Front Subwoofer, 1080p Full HD Up-Scaling, USB Direct Recording, USB Plus, HDMI , TV Sound EZ Set-Up, VSM (10.1ch)
850W RMS, 32" LCD TV Matching, Bass Blast Front Subwoofer, 1080p Full HD Up-Scaling, USB Direct Recording, USB Plus, HDMI , TV Sound EZ Set-Up, VSM (10.1ch)
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Home Theater
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
DVD Home Theater
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Output
19 pin standard, Type A
-
Digital Optical In
3V (p-p)1
-
Aux In
2.0Vrms 2 RCA
-
Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Power Consumption
95W
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
VSM Plus
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
360x62.5x312.3
-
FrontSpeaker
200x573x200
-
RearSpeaker
125x245x125
-
Subwoofer
190x385x318
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.