HT805PM

850W RMS, 32" LCD TV Matching, Bass Blast Front Subwoofer, 1080p Full HD Up-Scaling, USB Direct Recording, USB Plus, HDMI , TV Sound EZ Set-Up, VSM (10.1ch)

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type

    Home Theater

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    DVD Home Theater

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI Output

    19 pin standard, Type A

  • Digital Optical In

    3V (p-p)1

  • Aux In

    2.0Vrms 2 RCA

  • Portable In

    .5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack

  • Power Consumption

    95W

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM

  • Main

    360x62.5x312.3

  • FrontSpeaker

    200x573x200

  • RearSpeaker

    125x245x125

  • Subwoofer

    190x385x318

