We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Music Flow P7 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Remote App
Android / iOS
-
LG TV Sync
Bluetooth
-
Easy Connection & Services
Dual Play / Multipoint
-
Bluetooth Stand-by
Yes
-
Built-in Battery
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
EQ
Voice / User EQ / Within 5 meters
-
LG Auto Sound Engine
Yes
BLUETOOTH RANGE
-
Dual Speaker Connection
Within 5 meters
SPEAKER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Impedance Rate
4 ohms
-
Rated Input Power
10 W
-
Max Input Power
20 W
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
2600mAh
-
Battery Type
Li-ion
-
Battery Charging Time
3 hrs & 30 mins
-
Battery Life
9 hours
POWER SUPPLY
-
Adapter Type
5 V
-
Battery Status: Stand-by Mode
0.03 W
-
Battery Status: Power-on Mode
2.5 W
-
Power Consumption
10 W
DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM
-
Main
184 x 55 x 63 MM
-
Net Weight
.70 kg
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.