LG xboom Stage 301 by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound for Parties and Performances

STAGE301
Key Features

  Woofer and midranges unit by Peerless
  120W (2.1CH)
  Built-in Battery - 12 Hours of Playtime
  AI Sound, AI Calibration, AI Lighting
  IPX4, Auracast
  Wedge Design, Bluetooth Speaker
More
Digital Trends 2025 award logo

xboom Stage 301

Digital Trends - Top Tech CES 2025

Best audio products of CES 2025

Red dot winner 2025 Logo

xboom Stage 301

Red dot winner 2025 - Winner

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Stage 301 on his shoulder.

xboom signature sound
tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Stage 301, created in collaboration with will.i.am.
Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

'will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Stage 301

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Stage 301 for powerful, bold sound that makes your party one of a kind.

Unique product sound crafted by will.i.am

Experience the intricate and extraordinary product sound UX crafted by will.i.am. Every sound that accompanies the operation of new xboom - powering on/off, connecting via Bluetooth, and adjusting the volume - has been developed by the artist.

will.i.am is working in studio looking at a screen placed below a mic.

Powerful signature sound from the woofer & midranges, expertly crafted by Peerless

Turn up your party with wide-stereo sound and powerful bass. The 6.5” woofer and 2.5” midranges crafted by Peerless, a century-old high-end Danish audio unit manufacturer, deliver exceptional sound quality.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

Stage ready anywhere

Wedge design transforms any space into a stage. Whether placed tilted or mounted on a stand, display it the way that suits your space.

On the left xboom Stage 301 stands on the ground in front of dancing peoeple. In the middle part xboom Stage 301 is placed on its stand next to drums. On the right xboom Stage 301 stands on a table in a living room.

*The stand is sold separately.

New xboom Stage 301, carry party vibe everywhere

A convenient handle designed for portability. Hand carry your music to all kinds of venue.

On top will.i.am in black outfit is holding xboom Stage 301 on his shoulder. In the middle, xboom Stage 301's partial image held by a hand stays on the left while its handle's close-up image stays on the right. On the bottom-left will.i.am in white outift stands right next to xboom Stage 301 on the ground. On the bottom-right will.i.am is holding xboom Stage 301 with his right hand.

AI Sound

AI perfects sound for every genre

Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.

will.i.am in white outfit and white cap is holding xboom Stage 301 with his both arms to his face.

AI Calibration

Full, abundant sound for any venue

No need to adjust your speaker or the venue. AI calibrates audio to the size and shape of the space. Hear clear and vibrant sound from front to back, no matter how vast the place.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

AI lighting syncs with music

Lighting designed to sync with your music. AI analyzes different genres and adjusts the lighting to match your playlist. The dual-bar lighting adds vibrant colors to your party.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

Karaoke & DJ mix sets for extra excitement

Take the stage with versatile karaoke features and electrifying DJ mix sets on LG ThinQ app. Use knobs to easily control the mic and instrument volume.

Easy-to-use control knobs | Karaoke | DJ Mix

Replaceable battery for endless party

Party all day with 12 hrs of playtime and a spare battery. Simply swap the replaceable battery whenever needed to keep the fun going for 24 hrs.

*Extra batteries are sold separately.

*Battery Test Details

- Audio source: 12 test tracks for North American and European music on repeat

- Mode: Bluetooth playback

- Source Device: Samsung Galaxy A24, with 20% volume, Clear Voice EQ on, and no lighting

- Test Type: Internal test

IPX4 water-resistant

Rated IPX4 to withstand water. Safe to take it to any event that involves splash.

A sde of outddoor pool is shown and a flock of people is standing behind. xboom Stage 301 is placed facing to the pool with some splash of water on it.

*IPX4 protects against splashing water from any direction for a minimum of 10 minutes.

On a rainbow-colored circle xboom Grab, Bounce and Stage 301 are placed in a clock-wise order. Next to the xboom Stage 301 its Auracast button's image is placed in a circle.

Connect multiple speakers
and amplify the vibe with Auracast™

 Create a party link to pair devices and share it through Auracast™.
Access instantly by simply pressing a dedicated button.
Dive into immersive sound, amplified by connecting different speakers.

* Only Stage301, Bounce and Grab Stage 301 models released in ’25 can be connected to each other.

**The representation is for illustrative purposes. Actual size may vary.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    120 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes(USB)

  • SBC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Aux in (3.5Φ)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Speaker

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    8.2 kg

  • Net Weight

    6.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    12

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom (App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    50 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Midrange Unit

    2.5" x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 1

