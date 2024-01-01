We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 ch, 43” ↑ TV Matching, 300W RMS, Dolby Digital, FM
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 Channel
-
Watts RMS
300 Watts RMS
-
Front Speakers L/R
50W x 2 (4Ω)
-
Sub-Woofer
200W (3Ω) Wireless
CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Optical In
(3V (p-p)1), Optical jack
-
Bluetooth
ver. 4.0
-
USB
Yes
-
FM Tuner
Yes
POWER SUPPLY
-
Adaptor Type
25V, 2A
-
Main
23W
-
Subwoofer
33W
NETWORK
-
Wireless Frequency
5.8Ghz
DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM
-
Main
890 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
NET WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
2.25
-
Subwoofer
5.3
GROSS WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
9.53
