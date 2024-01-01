LG Soundbar SQC1

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
<br><br>Compact and wireless with big sound1








Compact and wireless with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
Wireless Subwoofer, superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.





Bluetooth, stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.

Bluetooth Stand-by, wake up your bar on demand

Sound starts the moment you transfer audio to the soundbar. The soundbar remains in sleep mode but turns on and begins playing when the audio is sent via Bluetooth.
Control with your TV Remote

LG Soundbar comes with a remote but you can choose to use your own *TV remote as well. (*LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba and Samsung brand remotes).

Connected to your entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
All Spec

SOUND

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output

    160W

  • Solution

    Dolby Digital
    Auto sound engine
    Dynamic Range Control
    Bass Blast
    ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)

DESIGN

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    660 x 56 x 99

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Subwoofer

    185.5 x 303 x 205

  • Weight (kg) - Main

    1.31Kg

  • Weight (kg) - Subwoofer

    2.98 kg

CONVENIENCE

  • Connectivity

    Portable In (3.5Ø)
    Optical
    USB

  • Wireless

    Bluetooth

  • UX

    Auto Dimmer
    USB Host
    Bluetooth Stand-by

