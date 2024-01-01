Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
CJ45

720 watts RMS, Voice Canceller & Key Changer, Auto DJ, Dual UBS, Bluetooth, TV Sound Sync, Karaoke Function XBOOM

AMPLIFIER

  • Watts

    720 watts RMS

  • Front Speaker

    240W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    240W

CONNECTIONS

  • Auxiliary In

    1 Auxiliary In (L/R)

  • Bus Power supply (USB)

    2 DC 5V= 2.1 A

  • Portable In

    1 Portable In (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)

  • Mic Jack

    1 Mic Jack (Φ6.3)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power Consumption

    80W

DIMENSION(W X H X D)MM

  • Main

    350 x 163 x 251

  • Front Speaker

    266 x 314 x 234

  • Subwoofer

    266 x 314 x 300

NET WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    3.4

  • Front Speaker

    2.82 x 2

  • Subwoofer

    4.56

