LG XBOOM CL98

LG XBOOM CL98

CL98
Key Features

  • 3500 Watts
  • Multi Color Lighting
  • Party Accelerator
  • DJ App
  • Karaoke Star
  • Wireless Party Link
Powerful 2900-Watt Sound1

Powerful 2900-Watt Sound1

Powerful 2900-Watt Sound

LG XBOOM CL88 pumps out mighty sound with booming bass. Rock the party with big tunes that get everyone dancing.
Multi Color Lighting1

Multi Color Lighting1

Multi Color Lighting

Colored lights flash in sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties.

Control Remotely with the DJ App

Have fun using a variety of DJ sound effects straight from your smartphone.

Control Remotely with the DJ App1

Pump up the party with 4 sound effects, including Flanger, Phaser, Wah, and Delay. Also use Club, Drum, and User modes on the DJ Pad.

Alt text

Party Accelerator1

Party Accelerator1

Party Accelerator

Choose your own sound and push the accelerator forward. Hear the sound build until it peaks with a thunderous boom.
Karaoke Star1

Karaoke Star1

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link1

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link1

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM CL88 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 5800 watts. This is immense sound for amazing parties.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

Versatile Connectivity1

Versatile Connectivity1

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, 2 USB ports, CD and FM Radio.

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync1

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync1

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the CL88 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox1

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Pair up to 3 devices with the CL88 via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of them, with no interruption to music.

