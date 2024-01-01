Bluetooth speaker LG XBOOM RNC9 Karaoke Party Speaker

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view
A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM RNC9

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Dual Woofer, Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
A low angle view of the right side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM lights are red.
Super Bass Boost

Powerful Sound the Party Will Feel

LG XBOOM RNC9 generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life.
A video preview showing the different lighting of three LG XBOOMs.

Light Up the Dance Floor with Multi Color Lighting

Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add more excitement to your parties.

A close-up view of the top of LG XBOOM. Two flashing smartphones are floating around it.

Party Strobe

Sync Your Smartphone with the Beat

Shine a little more fun on the party. Connect up to three smartphones and hold them up as the rear light flashes in sync with the music.

*This feature only works on Android.

A hand holding a smartphone next to a top view of LG XBOOM.

DJ App

Spin the Decks from the Dance Floor

Get the party dancing. Apply sound effects straight from the DJ App on either Android or iOS, or control the DJ Pad on the speaker.

A hand holding a microphone tries to press the Voice canceller button on the top of LG XBOOM.

Karaoke Star

Sing It Loud and Clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately, reduce track vocals with the Voice Canceller, and tune the music to your voice with the Key Changer. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Two LG XBOOMs facing each other at diagonal angles against a purple background with a Bluetooth logo in between.

Wireless Party Link

Double the Fun

Wirelessly link two LG XBOOM RNC9 to double the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

A closeup view of controls on top of LG XBOOM, with two USBs plugged in. A Bluetooth logo is shown in the upper left corner.

Party Saver

Relive the Fun with Friends

Record your playlists and DJ mixes to USB so you can listen back to them at anytime. Copy them to another USB, or even send them to friends over Bluetooth®.

*There is no internal storage.

A close up of the top of LG XBOOM, connectivity icons are shown around the product.

Connectivity

More Ways to Enjoy the Party

Plug in to the guitar input and get the room rocking. Or use a USB and the radio to play music.

A smartphone is on an LG XBOOM with two other smartphones floating around it. A Bluetooth logo is in the upper left corner.

Multi Bluetooth & XBOOM App

Share Playlists on One App

Pair three devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

A TV is on a wall with an LG XBOOM to the right of it.

TV Sound Sync

Feel the Excitement of a Live Performance

Connect the RNC9 to your LG TV via optical cable or Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filing sound.
All Spec

PRODUCT FEATURES

  • Sound

    Dolby Audio
    User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
    (Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)

  • Special EQ

    (Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

  • Convenience

    Repeat 1/All
    Juke Box
    Suffle
    Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
    USB Copy/direct recording
    Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
    Bluetooth Auto Function Change
    Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
    Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
    Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
    Party Strobe (App)
    File/Folder search with music playing
    Fota
    Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
    Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

  • Functions

    DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
    Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
    Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
    Sound Sync

  • File Format

    (MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
    Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Speaker

    System - 2Way 4Speaker
    Tweeter Unit - 1"x2
    Woofer Unit - 8"x2
    Impedance (TW/Woofer) - 8Ω / 3Ω

  • Connections

    USB (2 input)
    Optical input
    Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Bluetooth (4.0)

  • Power Supply

    Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
    Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

  • Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

    Main: 330 x 1056 x 368mm

  • Net Weight: (Kg)

    Net: 22.5Kg

  • Gross Weight: (Kg)

    Gross: 26.5Kg

