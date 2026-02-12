Benefits of Having Washing Machine

The vigorous scrubbing and stretching involved in hand washing can be harsh on fabrics, causing them to wear out prematurely. A washing machine offers superior fabric care by using controlled motions tailored to different materials.

LG's AI DD™ technology enhances this protection significantly. By analyzing the fabric, it selects the perfect combination of motions, providing 18% more fabric care than conventional models. This intelligent approach helps maintain the integrity of the fibers and the vibrancy of the colors, keeping your favorite clothes looking new for longer.