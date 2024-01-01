We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
01
SELF-LIT PiXELS show every action in all its glory
Because every pixel illuminates one by one, LG OLED TVs can display fast-moving sport with less blur and flicker that might happen on backlit LCD TVs.OLED Motion Pro shows action-packed sport with uniformity and clarity, while advanced TruMotion lets you see every small object and movement at all times.
Picture in picture TV screen comparing pixel quality of LCD/LED versus OLED TV through an active soccer game
*OLED Motion Pro is included in GX, CX, BX models.
*Screen images simulated.
02
SELF-LIT PiXELS take 8K to new levels
REAL 8K delivers a stadium atmosphere right before your eyes.
LG OLED 8K uses deep-learning algorithms to upscale 2K or 4K content into the most lifelike 8K picture. Enjoy content with reduced noise and enhanced sharpness, detail, and definition.
View from the top of the backboard capturing a basketball player about to dunk with an 8K realism
03
SELF-LIT PiXELS give every seat a stadium feel
LG OLED TVs make you feel like you're watching every big game in person.
The huge 88-inch screen with more than 100 million self-lit subpixels* showcases every small movement without any color shift, blur, or flicker — and you get an equally great view from every seat in the room.
In the living room, a group of friends sitting with a wide viewing angle and watching a football game on TV
*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680x4320) by four sub-pixels.
04
You'll never miss your team play
Catch every moment of your favorite team with Sports Alert.
As soon as you register your team, LG OLED TVs notify you about results, fixtures, and start times. You can also keep track of your teams with automatic updates throughout games.
Sports Alert
14 leagues are available
The mark of NBA, The mark of MLB, The mark of KBO, The mark of NFL, The mark of NHL, The mark of Premier League, The mark of La Liga, The mark of Serie A, The mark of Bundesliga, The mark of Ligue1, The mark of Brazil Serie A, The mark of Mexico Liga
*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service not available for Russia.
05
Real surround sound for the big game
Connect two identical Bluetooth speakers to your LG OLED TV.
They work with the TV's internal audio, acting as rear speakers
to deliver a transformative big game feeling.
A group of friends watching a sports game on TV in the living room with 2 same Bluetooth speakers at rear speaker position
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
06
You'll feel like you're on the sidelines
The α9 Gen3 AI processor uses deep-learning algorithms to automatically detect the genre and switch to sports mode. The players' movements, expressions, and numbers will appear more clearly and make it seem like they're right in front of you. Whenever you change channel, you'll be surrounded by an intense audio-visual experience.
Alpha 9 Gen3 AI Processor chip shining with blue graphics on white background
*Screen images simulated.