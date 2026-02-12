About Cookies on This Site

LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 display touchscreen | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

A woman doing headstands on a yoga mat by the ocean, filming with her smartphone displayed on an LG gram.
The freedom to live your good life, anywhere.

The impossibly-thin, light and high-performance laptop that’s built to do anything and go anywhere.

A woman in a yellow jacket using an LG gram outdoors, looking relaxed and focused.

When choosing a new laptop, you shouldn't be forced to decide between performance and portability.

LG knows inspiration can strike anywhere, so that inspired us to create our ultra-light, ultra-powerful LG gram laptop that effortlessly goes anywhere life takes you.

Ultralight. Ultra powerful.
Weighing less than 1.19kg and only 15mm thick, the LG gram Pro laptop is portable enough to go anywhere without sacrificing performance.
We make power portable.

We named it the 'LG gram' because we believed we could create our lightest laptop without sacrificing performance.

Optimistic thinkers, think differently. That's why we knew that taking things away to make a lighter laptop design was going to give you more - not less.

Making your laptop lighter was going to give you more power, not less.

We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy. We custom-built every component to reduce weight, even designing every screw from scratch - because even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.

Measuring the thin edge of an LG gram with a caliper, highlighting its slim design. The weight of the LG gram is emphasized by a digital scale that shows 990 grams, emphasizing its lightness.

*The weight differs for each product model. (gram superslim 990g(2.18lbs) - gram Pro 1.37kg(3.02lbs)).
*The products sold may differ by country.

The LG gram is on a desk with a microphone and ring light, with a video editing screen, showcasing high performance despite its light weight.
LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 Front View

16T90SP-G.AA78A

LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 display touchscreen | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

*Featured LG product in film: LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90RT)
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.

A woman is walking down the street, lightly holding an feather-light LG gram in one hand.
The gram 17 is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's lightest 17-inch laptop.*
We refused to sacrifice performance in our quest to drastically reduce weight. And we did it. The LG gram still packs the high-performance punch you demand with the feather-light freedom you need - so you can keep doing your thing, wherever you are.

We don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.

*Five-time Guinness certification (2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2021 / 2024)
We don’t make life good, you do.
We just make the products that get you there.
