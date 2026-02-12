We make power portable.

We named it the 'LG gram' because we believed we could create our lightest laptop without sacrificing performance.

Optimistic thinkers, think differently. That's why we knew that taking things away to make a lighter laptop design was going to give you more - not less.

Making your laptop lighter was going to give you more power, not less.

We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy. We custom-built every component to reduce weight, even designing every screw from scratch - because even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.