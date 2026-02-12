We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 display touchscreen | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
The impossibly-thin, light and high-performance laptop that’s built to do anything and go anywhere.
When choosing a new laptop, you shouldn't be forced to decide between performance and portability.
LG knows inspiration can strike anywhere, so that inspired us to create our ultra-light, ultra-powerful LG gram laptop that effortlessly goes anywhere life takes you.
We named it the 'LG gram' because we believed we could create our lightest laptop without sacrificing performance.
Optimistic thinkers, think differently. That's why we knew that taking things away to make a lighter laptop design was going to give you more - not less.
Making your laptop lighter was going to give you more power, not less.
We replaced high-strength plastic with magnesium alloy. We custom-built every component to reduce weight, even designing every screw from scratch - because even shaving off .1g was cause for celebration.
*The weight differs for each product model. (gram superslim 990g(2.18lbs) - gram Pro 1.37kg(3.02lbs)).
*The products sold may differ by country.
*Featured LG product in film: LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90RT)
*Images simulated for illustrative purposes.
We refused to sacrifice performance in our quest to drastically reduce weight. And we did it. The LG gram still packs the high-performance punch you demand with the feather-light freedom you need - so you can keep doing your thing, wherever you are.
We don’t make life good, you do. We just make the products that get you there.
*Five-time Guinness certification (2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2021 / 2024)
