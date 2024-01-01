LG X Cam | Titan Silver

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Precision 3D Arc Glass Design

Bended glass, bold and beautiful.
A slim tapered top and bottom bended glass finish in a double wedge design. With a slimness of 6.9mm, it easily slides into your pocket, jacket, or handbag, but feels solid in your hand.

Dual Camera with 120º Wide Angle

Wider scope, and vivid detail.
Capture photos that spread as wide as what your eyes can see, at an impressive 120° wide angle. The dual rear camera shoots 78° regular angle photos at an astounding 13MP resolution. Get it wide, get it in detail.

Pop-out Picture

Magical moving moments.
Tickle yourself with memorable scenes that go forward, backward, loop, and repeat. Spice up your photos and videos with 6 photographical frames and 4 stunning effects (Fisheye, B&W, Vignette, Lens Blur). Images and movies stand out and pop out above all the rest.

Tall and Wide Panorama

Side to side, up and down.
The heightened fullness of dual camera panorama spans not only 120° wide, but also stretches up and down for a view that reveals a whole new realm.

5.2” Full HD Display

Treat your eyes to sharpness and clarity.
The expansive 5.2” Full HD display gives your eyes so much more to take in. More resolution, detail, color, and crystal clarity. While watching movies, sports, or playing games, take it all in.

1.14GHz Octa-Core Processor

Sheer Octa-core speed and efficiency. The 1.14GHz Octa-core processor

2,520mAh Embedded Battery 

Enjoy the hassle-free convenience of ample power with the 2,520mAh embedded battery.

Android Marshmallow

Built to get the best out of the world's most popular platform,
All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Network

    LTE

  • Dimensions

    147.5 x 73.6 x 5.2 mm

  • Processor

    1.3 GHz Octa Core

  • Screen

    5.2"Full HD

  • Camera

    Rear.13MP Normal + 5MP 120°Wide Front:8MP

  • Memory

    2GB RAM 16GD ROM

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi(802.11 b/g/n),Bluetooth 4.2 NFC,USB 2.0

  • Battery

    2,500 Embeded

  • OS

    Andriod™ 6.0 Marshmallow

KEY SELLING POINTS

  • DUAL CAMERA

    -120°Wide Angle Lens Shots of what you actually see.The 120°wide angle camera captures everything in sight with pictures that are true to the human view.

  • PANORAMA SHOT

    -No more cropped panoramic pictures.Panorama shot takes wider and longer pictures with the help of the 120°wide angle camera.

  • POP-OUT PICTURE

    -Normal photos are a bore to share.The dual camera enables the creation of,fun,unique pictures with various border shapes and effects.

  • SLEEK DESIGN

    -3D Arc Glass Show off a new,ultra slim design.A sleek smartphone with slim lines accentuated thanks to the premium 3D Arc Glass.

