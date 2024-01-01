Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Stylus 3 | Pink Gold

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG Stylus 3 | Pink Gold

LGM400DK

LG Stylus 3 | Pink Gold

(3)
Integrated Slim Design3

Integrated Slim Design

The metallic jewel-cut side adds an eye-catching glint of style. The thin 7.4mm sleek body has a seamlessly integrated pen, yet still holds a longer lasting 3200mAh battery. It's practical, powerful, and so good looking.

Improved Pen Pop 2.0 and Precision Tip1

Improved Pen Pop 2.0 and Precision Tip

The instant the pen comes out, a quick menu of useful tasks pops up: Pop memo, Capture +, Pop Scanner, Quick Memo, and thumbnail previews of your recent notes. The improved precision 1.8mm fine-tip pen lets you create notes, draw, select, and mark up, at the moment you get an idea. It's the best mouse for your smartphone.

Screen-Off Memo1

Screen-Off Memo

Faster than finding paper. Write it now, even while the screen is off. Stay in the moment, and get your thoughts down while they're fresh.

Pen Keeper1

Pen Keeper

Don't lose your pen. While ink pens might keep disappearing, this pen won't. Pen Keeper alerts you with a pop up message if your pen wanders too far, so you can rest easy.

Advanced Fingerprint Sensor1

Advanced Fingerprint Sensor

All this from your fingerprint.
The rear fingerprint sensor keeps your phone and content tightly secure. Now upgraded with touch shutter and touch screenshot

Full-featured 13MP Rear Camera1

Full-featured 13MP Rear Camera

Catch the moment, just how you lived it.
In every single way, the full-featured 13MP camera brilliantly captures the best moments of your life. Now with a 1/3.06" sensor and an ultra-bright F2.2 lens that catches light even in the dimmest conditions, all your moments are clear, sharp, and sharable.
8MP Selfie Camera with Auto Shot1

8MP Selfie Camera with Auto Shot

Selfies that set the standard.
The whopping 8MP selfie camera gives you photo and video selfies that are even more crisp and vivid. Show yourself in exceptional clarity with the simple convenience of Auto Shot.

5.7&quot; In-cell HD Display 1

5.7" In-cell HD Display

More to see, more space to create. The large 5.7 inch screen takes full advantage of In-cell technology to give you more clarity, brilliant colors, and high resolution.

Enhanced Performance1

Enhanced Performance

A smooth, responsive, and seamless experience.
The sheer power of a 1.5GHz Octa-Core processor combined with 3GB of RAM gives you fluidity without snags or holdups. Store your photos, videos, and music on 16GB eMMC. The 3,200mAh battery is removable, for quick switching on the go.
Quick Share1

Quick Share

Share it fast, share it easy.
Take a video and upload it instantly to any social media or texting app. Direct from the preview window, just tap the Quick Share icon. Nothing's easier, or faster.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Network

    LTE Cat.6

  • Display

    5.7” HD

  • Camera

    13MP Rear / 8MP Front

  • Memory

    3GB RAM / 16 GB ROM

  • Battery

    3,200mAh, Replaceable

  • Size

    155.6 x 79.8 x 7.39 mm

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you