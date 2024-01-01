Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

20MP48A-P

20" IPS LED Monitor (19.5" Diagonal)

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Size (Inch)

    19.5"

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.2915mm x 0.2915mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Resolution

    1,440 x 900

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    14ms

  • (GTG)

    No

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • (CR≥5)

    No

  • Lamp Q'ty

    No

  • Inverter (with/without)

    without

  • Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

    Hard coating(3H) & Anti-Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub (Signal Input)

    Yes

  • DVI-D (Signal Input)

    No

  • Composite (Signal Input)

    No

  • S-Video (Signal Input)

    No

  • Component (Signal Input)

    No

  • SCART (Signal Input)

    No

  • HDMI (Signal Input)

    No

  • DisplayPort (Signal Input)

    No

  • Others (Signal Input)

    No

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Back

  • RCA(Audio Input)

    No

  • PC Audio In (Audio Input)

    No

  • Mic In (Audio Input)

    No

  • Others (Audio Input)

    No

  • Jack Location (Audio Input)

    No

  • RCA (Audio Output)

    No

  • Headphone Out (Audio Output)

    No

  • Line-out (Audio Output)

    No

  • Optical Out (Audio Output)

    No

  • Others (Audio Output)

    No

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    No

  • DVB

    No

  • ATSC

    No

  • NTSC (America/Korea)

    No

  • NTSC (Japan)

    No

  • PAL/SECAM

    No

  • PAL Multi

    No

  • PAL M/N

    No

  • Others (Tuner Input)

    No

  • Jack Location (Tuner Input)

    No

SPEAKER

  • Type

    No

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Others

    No

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~ 240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output (for Speaker)

    19V / 0.84A

  • Normal On (EPA6.0)

    15W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    17W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W under

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W under

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30kHz ~ 83kHz

  • V-Frequency (Analog)

    56Hz ~ 75Hz

  • H-Frequency (Digital)

    No

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    No

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    No

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    No

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    No

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    No

RESOLUTION

  • Analog

    1,440x 900

  • Digital

    No

  • Display Port

    No

  • HDMI (Video)

    No

  • Component

    No

  • Video

    No

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    6

  • Key Type

    Tact Type

  • LED Color (On mode)

    White

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • Key Location

    BOTTOM

OSD

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP (HW)

    No

  • SRS

    No

  • Dolby Surround

    No

  • AVL (Auto Volume)

    No

  • Equalizer

    No

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    No

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    No

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    No

  • Auto Resolution

    No

  • Color Calibrated

    No

  • Color Cloning

    No

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dual Control

    No

  • Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution)

    No

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Mechanical Switch

    No

  • Automatic Standby

    No

  • Motion Energy Saver

    No

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    No

  • True Color Finder

    No

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • True Color Pro

    No

  • 4 screen split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Others

    No

COLOR

  • Front

    Black High glossy (Side : texture)

  • B/Cover

    texture

  • Stand

    Black High Glossy

  • Base

    Texture (Hair line)

  • Others

    No

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5° ~ 20° Degree

  • Swivel (Angle)

    None

  • Height (mm)

    None

  • Pivot

    None

  • Dual Hinge

    None

  • Others

    None

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

    441.9mm x 187.4mm x 376.3mm

  • Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))

    441.9mm x 59.8mm x 297.4mm

  • Box (Dimension(W*D*H))

    511mm x 365mm x 114mm

  • Wall Mount

    None

  • Set (with Stand - Weight)

    2.1kg

  • Set (without Stand - Weight)

    1.9kg

  • Box (Weight)

    3.3kg

  • Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    1188*2484*2898

  • Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    1080 / 2376 / 2772

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • TCO

    Yes (6.0)

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    NO

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold)

  • Medical Certificatioin

    No

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

  • Others

    No

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    No

  • CD

    Yes

  • Manual

    Yes

  • ESG

    Yes

  • Stand Body

    Yes

  • Stand Base

    Yes

  • HDMI

    No

  • USB

    No

  • DP

    No

  • PC Audio

    No

  • RCA 3Line

    No

  • RCA 5Line

    No

  • Others

    No

  • Remote Controller

    No

