22TK420A-PT

FEATURE

  • Size (Inch / cm) (Multi)

    21.5" / 55 cm

  • Panel Type (Multi)

    TN

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931) (Multi)

    72%

  • Color Bit (Multi)

    8bit (8bit)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors) (Multi)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm) (Multi)

    0.24825x0.24825

  • Aspect Ratio (Multi)

    16:9

  • Resolution (Multi)

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.) (Multi)

    250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original) (Multi)

    1000:1(typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC) (Multi)

    5M:1

  • Response Time_Typ. (GTG) (Multi)

    5ms(Typ)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10) (Multi)

    170/160(CR≥10)

  • Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare) (Multi)

    non Glare

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub (Signal Input)

    Yes

  • Composite (Signal Input)

    Yes

  • HDMI (Ver.) (Signal Input)

    Yes (HDMI1.3)

  • USB (Ver.) (Signal Input)

    Yes (USB2.0)

  • Jack Location (Signal Input)

    Rear/Side

  • RCA(Audio Input)

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Input)

    Rear

  • RCA (Audio Output)

    Yes

  • Jack Location (Audio Output)

    Rear

  • Analog (Tuner Input)

    PAL Multi

  • Jack Location (Tuner Input)

    Rear

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Internal

  • Audio output

    5W x 2

POWER

  • Type (w/ Watt) (Input/Output)

    Adapter (32W)

  • Input (Input/Output)

    100~240V

  • Normal On(Typ.) (Consumption)

    28W

  • DC Off(Max) (Consumption)

    0.5

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-sub)

    30kHz~69kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-sub)

    56Hz~61Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30kHz~69kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56Hz~61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • D-sub (PC)

    1920X1080

  • HDMI (Video)

    480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • Composit (Video)

    480i/576i

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1Key

  • Key Type

    JOYSTICK KEY

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Off

  • LED Color(Standby)

    Red

  • Key Location

    BOTTOM

OSD

  • Number of Language

    18 Language
    (English/French/Spanish/Portuguese/Russian/Thai
    Malay/Indonesian/Hebrew/Farsi/Arabic/Kurd
    Vietnam, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • HDCP (General Function)

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (General Function)

    Yes

  • Remote Control (General Function)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (General Function)

    DDC2B

  • Teletext (Accessibility)

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe (Special Function)

    Yes

  • Eye Comfort Mode (Special Function)

    Yes

  • USB Media Player (Special Function)

    Yes, Divx
    (Video, Music, Picture)

  • USB Auto Play (Special Function)

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving (Special Function)

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care (Special Function)

    Yes

  • Built-in Game (Special Function)

    Yes
    (Egg Catcher, Space Wars, Cookie Cookie, Jungle Hunter, Bubble Pot)

  • Picture Mode (Picture)

    Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Soccer, Game

  • ARC-PC (Picture)

    16:9, 4:3

  • ARC-Video (Picture)

    16:9 - ATV, AV, RGB, HDMI
    Just Scan – HDMI
    Original - ATV, AV, HDMI
    4:3 - ATV, AV, RGB, HDMI
    14:9 - ATV, AV, HDMI
    Zoom - ATV, AV, HDMI
    Cinema Zoom - ATV, AV, HDMI

  • AVL (Auto Volume) (Sound)

    Yes

  • Auto / Manual Clock (Time / Clock)

    O (Manual Only)

  • On/ Off Time (Time / Clock)

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer (Time / Clock)

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep (Time / Clock)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode (Hotel mode)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black Glossy

  • B/Cover

    texture

  • Stand

    Black Glossy

  • Base

    Black Glossy

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Detachable

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    507.6 x 146.3 x 358.0

  • Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5

  • Box (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    660 x 380 x 126

  • Wall Mount (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))

    75*75

  • Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))

    3.0

  • Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))

    2.9

  • Box (Weight(Kg))

    4.2

  • Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (Stuffing)

    768 / 1728 / 2052

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo 1 color

  • Handle

    No (Hand hole)

STANDARD

  • HDMI

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter (Desktop or Wall-Mount)

    Wall-mount

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Battery (Remote Controller)

    YES

