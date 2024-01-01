We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22TK420A-PT
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch / cm) (Multi)
21.5" / 55 cm
-
Panel Type (Multi)
TN
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931) (Multi)
72%
-
Color Bit (Multi)
8bit (8bit)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors) (Multi)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch(mm) (Multi)
0.24825x0.24825
-
Aspect Ratio (Multi)
16:9
-
Resolution (Multi)
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.) (Multi)
250 (Typ.), 160(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original) (Multi)
1000:1(typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC) (Multi)
5M:1
-
Response Time_Typ. (GTG) (Multi)
5ms(Typ)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10) (Multi)
170/160(CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare) (Multi)
non Glare
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub (Signal Input)
Yes
-
Composite (Signal Input)
Yes
-
HDMI (Ver.) (Signal Input)
Yes (HDMI1.3)
-
USB (Ver.) (Signal Input)
Yes (USB2.0)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear/Side
-
RCA(Audio Input)
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Input)
Rear
-
RCA (Audio Output)
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
-
Analog (Tuner Input)
PAL Multi
-
Jack Location (Tuner Input)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Type
Internal
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Type (w/ Watt) (Input/Output)
Adapter (32W)
-
Input (Input/Output)
100~240V
-
Normal On(Typ.) (Consumption)
28W
-
DC Off(Max) (Consumption)
0.5
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
30kHz~69kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
56Hz~61Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30kHz~69kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56Hz~61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub (PC)
1920X1080
-
HDMI (Video)
480p, 576p 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Composit (Video)
480i/576i
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1Key
-
Key Type
JOYSTICK KEY
-
LED Color (On mode)
Off
-
LED Color(Standby)
Red
-
Key Location
BOTTOM
OSD
-
Number of Language
18 Language
(English/French/Spanish/Portuguese/Russian/Thai
Malay/Indonesian/Hebrew/Farsi/Arabic/Kurd
Vietnam, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Tamil)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDCP (General Function)
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (General Function)
Yes
-
Remote Control (General Function)
Yes
-
Plug & Play (General Function)
DDC2B
-
Teletext (Accessibility)
Yes
-
Flicker Safe (Special Function)
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode (Special Function)
Yes
-
USB Media Player (Special Function)
Yes, Divx
(Video, Music, Picture)
-
USB Auto Play (Special Function)
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving (Special Function)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care (Special Function)
Yes
-
Built-in Game (Special Function)
Yes
(Egg Catcher, Space Wars, Cookie Cookie, Jungle Hunter, Bubble Pot)
-
Picture Mode (Picture)
Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Soccer, Game
-
ARC-PC (Picture)
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video (Picture)
16:9 - ATV, AV, RGB, HDMI
Just Scan – HDMI
Original - ATV, AV, HDMI
4:3 - ATV, AV, RGB, HDMI
14:9 - ATV, AV, HDMI
Zoom - ATV, AV, HDMI
Cinema Zoom - ATV, AV, HDMI
-
AVL (Auto Volume) (Sound)
Yes
-
Auto / Manual Clock (Time / Clock)
O (Manual Only)
-
On/ Off Time (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
Sleep Timer (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep (Time / Clock)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode (Hotel mode)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Glossy
-
B/Cover
texture
-
Stand
Black Glossy
-
Base
Black Glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Detachable
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
507.6 x 146.3 x 358.0
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
507.6 x 52.7 x 316.5
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
660 x 380 x 126
-
Wall Mount (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
75*75
-
Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))
3.0
-
Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))
2.9
-
Box (Weight(Kg))
4.2
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC) (Stuffing)
768 / 1728 / 2052
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo 1 color
-
Handle
No (Hand hole)
STANDARD
-
HDMI
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter (Desktop or Wall-Mount)
Wall-mount
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
YES
