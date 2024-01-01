We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29UM58-P
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch)
29" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB over 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0.312mm x 0.310mm
-
Resolution
2,560 x 1,080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
14ms
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB Type-C
No
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
PC Audio In
No
-
IR In / Out
No
-
Google Cast (embed)
No
-
USB Up-stream
No
-
USB Down-stream
No
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
No
-
Audio Tuning
No
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (EPA6.0)
32W
-
Normal On (typ.)
41W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
No
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
No
-
H-Frequency (DVI)
No
-
V-Frequency (DVI)
No
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
No
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
No
-
H-Frequency (Thunderbolt)
No
-
V-Frequency (Thunderbolt)
No
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, CINEMA, Color Weakness
-
Ratio
Wide, Original
-
PIP
No (PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
PBP
No
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
No
-
FreeSync
No
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
SUPER + Resolution
No
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Finder)
No
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
No
-
One Click Stand Set-up
No
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5° ~ 20° Degree
-
Swivel (Angle)
No
-
Height (Range)
No
-
Pivot (Angle)
No
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo (1 color)
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
TCO 6.0
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
No
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
ISO9241-307
No
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
Medical Certificatioin
No
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
No
-
Others
No
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
No
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB
No
-
DisplayPort
No
-
USB Type-C to Type-C
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
Cable holder
No
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
