29UM58-P

Specs

Reviews

Support

29UM58-P

29UM58-P

29UM58-P

(0)
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Size (Inch)

    29" Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRGB over 99%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Pixel pitch (mm)

    0.312mm x 0.310mm

  • Resolution

    2,560 x 1,080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    14ms

  • (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • PC Audio In

    No

  • IR In / Out

    No

  • Google Cast (embed)

    No

  • USB Up-stream

    No

  • USB Down-stream

    No

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Audio Tuning

    No

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal On (EPA6.0)

    32W

  • Normal On (typ.)

    41W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-sub)

    No

  • V-Frequency (D-sub)

    No

  • H-Frequency (DVI)

    No

  • V-Frequency (DVI)

    No

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    56 ~ 75Hz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    No

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    No

  • H-Frequency (Thunderbolt)

    No

  • V-Frequency (Thunderbolt)

    No

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader1, Reader2, Photo, CINEMA, Color Weakness

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original

  • PIP

    No (PIP mode in Screen Split)

  • PBP

    No

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    No

  • FreeSync

    No

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (Picture Mode)

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • SUPER + Resolution

    No

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Finder)

    No

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    No

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    No

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5° ~ 20° Degree

  • Swivel (Angle)

    No

  • Height (Range)

    No

  • Pivot (Angle)

    No

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo (1 color)

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • TCO 6.0

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    No

  • EPA 6.0

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • ISO9241-307

    No

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • Medical Certificatioin

    No

  • Windows

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    No

  • Others

    No

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    No

  • DVI-D

    No

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    No

  • DisplayPort

    No

  • USB Type-C to Type-C

    No

  • PC Audio

    No

  • Cable holder

    No

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

