Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29UM69G-B

Specs

Reviews

Support

29UM69G-B

29UM69G-B

29UM69G-B

(0)
Print

All Spec

PANEL -

  • Screen Size

    29" (73cm)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:09

  • Native Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250(Typ), 200(Min)

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms(High)

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1(typ.)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 / 178 (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth

    6bit+A-FRC 16.7M colours

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

CONNECTIVITY -

  • Input (Rear) - Digital

    HDMI (ver1.4) Display Port (ver1.2) USB-C (DP Alt. Mode)

  • Output (Rear) - Audio

    Headphone Out

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS -

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C - 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    Less than 80 %

ACCESSORIES -

  • Included

    Power Cable, HDMI

  • Warranty

    3 Years (Parts & Labour)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS -

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    703mm x 204mm x 415mm

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    703mm x 64mm x 328mm

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    5.5kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    5kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)

    812mm x 403mm x 151mm

  • Packed Weight

    7.6kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    75mm x 75mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)-

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    102 kWh / year

  • Star Rating

    4.5 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.3W

  • Safety

    CB Scheme, RCM

  • ErP

    Yes

  • EMC

    RCM, Class (B)

SPECIAL FEATURES -

  • Additional

    Reader Mode, 1ms Motion Blur Reduction Mode, Colour Calibration report Six Axis Control, Super Resolution+, 4 screen split, FreeSync™, Black Stabiliser, Crosshair, DAS Mode, MaxxAudio

  • Stand

    Tilt -5º (Front) ~ 20º (Rear)

POWER -

  • Power Supply

    100 ~ 240V, (50/60Hz)

  • Typical / Smart Energy Saving on

    0.5W

  • Power Off

    0.3W

  • Power Type

    AC Adapter

Our picks for you