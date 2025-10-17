We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ GX7 27-inch 240Hz OLED QHD Gaming Monitor |27GX704A | DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, 0.03ms (GtG), Glare Panel
Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
DisplayHDR True black 400 / DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%**
Anti-Glare panel
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
OLED with MLA+
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel with MLA+
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colors
VESA DisplayHDR True black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio. Immerse yourself in playing with the more vibrant world created by DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*True black 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.
Low Blue Light
Powerful protection
from blue light
Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED
utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while
preserving vivid and lifelike colors certified by UL for low blue light
platinum, allowing vivid game colors for a more comfortable viewing experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate
A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Extremely fast
0.03ms response time
With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GX704A is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.
Gamer centric design.
*Headsets sold separately.
Gaming GUI
Award winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
OLED Care
Protect your display with OLED Care
OLED Care help to prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurred when it change the new picture after a static high-contrast image was displayed for a long time.
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
*Limited warranty. Terms and conditions may vary by country.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
26.5
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240Hz
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
26.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
OLED
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240Hz
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Size [cm]
67.3
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
673x168x529 (mm)
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x532.6x220(Up) / 605.2x402.6x220(Down) (mm)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
605.2x351.0x45.3
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.5
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.3
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
2025
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
