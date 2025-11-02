Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400
27GX790A-B

LG UltraGear™ 27-inch OLED 480Hz QHD Gaming Monitor | 0.03ms (GtG), DP 2.1, DisplayHDR True Black 400

27GX790A-B
()
front view
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED display
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 contrast ratio
  • OLED with 480Hz refresh rate
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • Hexagon lighting design with space-saving L stand
More

UltraGear™ OLED GX7 Logo image.



Superfast 480Hz OLED with
DP 2.1 and ClearMR 21000

Front image of the UltraGear™ OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Display

27-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.)

Anti-glare / Low reflection

Speed

Fastest 480Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

DisplayPort 2.1

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible 

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

LG OLED, ongoing evolution

Our brilliant UltraGear™ monitor with Micro Lens Array+ technology boasts a brighter OLED with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and an astonishing 480Hz refresh rate, the fastest in the world. Even in the darkest gaming scenes, it delivers detailed black depth expression, while its high aspect ratio and wide color gamut bring vibrant colors to life, offering an unrivaled gaming experience.

The fastest 480Hz

Refresh rate

Latest DisplayPort 2.1

QHD@480Hz

The brightest OLED

With MLA+ technology

Super black expression

DisplayHDR True Black 400

*SDR brightness is 37.5% brighter than previous OLED monitors with MLA, 27GR95QE, 45GR95QE based on published specifications.

*480Hz is the World's fastest refresh rate based on published specifications of OLED monitors as of November 2024. (241112)

The fastest OLED, 480Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning speed

Our UltraGear™ OLED monitor delivers unmatched power with a 480Hz refresh rate, offering ultra-smooth visuals and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time for crisp, ghost-free gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

Racing game scene of extremely fast 0.03ms (GtG) response and a rapid 480Hz refresh rate.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

DP 2.1, the wait is over

The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 480Hz in QHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs.

The wide bandwidth of DP 2.1 cables enables high-speed gaming at 480Hz at QHD resolution.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

The brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimizing light efficiency and minimizing loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%). With Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy, it ensures vivid, true-to-life colors for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

**Among LG OLED gaming monitors with MLA+. SDR brightness is 37.5% higher than our previous models (27GR95QE, 45GR95QE) based on published specifications.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

The explosion of colors

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 delivers deep and consistent black levels that remain unchanged across various environments. With a 1.5M contrast ratio, DCI-P3 98.5% (typical) color gamut, and Delta E ≦2 color accuracy ensures that colors are displayed with realistic detail, just as originally intended.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL (Average Picture Level) value which is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

Anti-glare & Low reflection

Excellent visibility even under the light

You no longer need to be in a dimly lit room. Even in bright environments or LED-lit gaming rooms, you can enjoy uninterrupted, crystal-clear visuals with Anti-glare and Low Reflection technology.

Low Blue Light

Powerful protection from blue light

Experience gaming freely with reduced harmful blue light. LG WOLED utilizes advanced technology that reduces blue light levels while preserving vivid and lifelike colors certified by UL for low blue light platinum, allowing vivid game colors for a more comfortable viewing experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.

*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.

*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.

Personalized Picture Wizard

Crafted for your taste

Upgrade your gaming and video experience with the quality tailored to your preferences, simply by selecting an image. Intuitively and effortlessly, the system customizes the settings to match your taste, delivering the optimal quality for you.

Animated video of AI Personalized Picture Wizard function in action.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*How to set Personalized Picture Wizard: Step1. Adjust to the personalized picture quality setting. (Run LG Switch app → Personalized Picture Wizard → Select quality preference through 6 steps → Complete personal quality setting through analysis). Step2. Run Personalized Picture in the On-Screen Display. (Game Adjust →  Game Mode → Personalized Picture).

Smooth motion,
infinite play

A medieval knight is fighting on horseback.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Our monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

First-ever OLED monitor to receive VESA ClearMR 21000 certification

The first OLED gaming monitor certified by ClearMR 21000, finally captures even the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, displaying fast-moving action with sharpness and detail. Also, it allows you to take a step closer to victory.

Image of a green car racing on a track.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Unleash ultimate clarity:
ClearMR 21000

A new standard set. Our monitor is the world's first to achieve ClearMR 21000 certification, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 19500. Experience unparalleled clarity and smoothness.

Compact and sleek

Experience our hexagon lighting and a virtually borderless 4-sided clean design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, height, and pivot. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently.

An image showcasing the gaming setup of the LG UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 27GX790A model.

Product image of UltraGear OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

-30~30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-5~15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110m

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

4-pole headphone out

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and LG Switch to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the LG Switch app, visit LG.COM.

Compact size, quick movement

Gaming monitor features a 27-inch display while also offering a 24-inch screen size adjustment option for games requiring quick responsiveness. This allows players to adapt to a more compact screen size for a wider view and reduced movements, enabling them to gain a competitive edge.

*How to set 24-inch mode: Open the OSD Menu → Input → Aspect Ratio and select 16:9 24.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.

*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

LG Calibration Studio software.

LG Calibration Studio

Accurate colors updated

By utilizing the hardware calibration of LG Calibration Studio, you can experience advanced color quality with extensive color spectrum and consistency.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The software and the sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

GUI setting image of SMART ENERGY SAVING.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

GUI setting image of Gamer Mode.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.

GUI setting image of Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.

GUI setting image of Peak Brightness.

Quick setups for brighter OLED

[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.

*The display burn-in may occur when any of the above options is chosen.

How to Protect your OLED

You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.

*This feature can be controlled or set with the 4-way joystick button on the monitor.

*It may not prevent every afterimage or display burn-in with this method.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    480

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    26.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94.0% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    480

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    67.3

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    820x183x532

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x579.3x249.1(up)/605.2x469.3x249.1(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    605.2x351.0x45.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    12.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.1

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you