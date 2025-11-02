We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UltraGear™ 32-inch 144Hz UHD 4K AI Smart Gaming Monitor | 1ms (GtG), webOS
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
WINNING
32-inch 4K (3840x2160) IPS
1ms (GtG) & 144Hz
DisplayHDR 400 & DCI-P3 95%
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
STREAMING
webOS 24 with LG AI
AI Picture
Dynamic Tone Mapping
AI Personalized Picture Wizard
AI Sound
CONNECTING
Sleek design with clutter-free L stand
Swivel, Tilt, Height, Pivot
USB-C (PD 65W) & HDMI 2.1
LG Switch app

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR 400, enabling a realistic gaming experience.
Realistic details of DisplayHDR 400 and DCI-P3 95%.


Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVIDIA-tested, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
Image of a green car racing on a track.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.


The first webOS-powered
smart gaming monitor
Introducing our first webOS-powered smart gaming monitor, powered by webOS with AI, allowing you to relax during game breaks with effortless streaming1), including free LG Channels and numerous streaming options. Plus, access high-performance cloud gaming1) without a separate PC or console, all easily controlled with the remote2) for added convenience.
Front view of a monitor with webOS screen on inscreen.
1) Internet connection and subscription to related streaming or cloud gaming services are required. Separate subscriptions or payments may be required, and they are not provided (purchased separately).
2) The remote control is included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.


AI Picture
Sharper characters,
enhanced realism
With AI Picture, it delivers lifelike game visuals that highlight faces and bodies, reduce noise, and add depth. Every detail, from subtle expressions to enemy movements, is easy to catch, ensuring a focused screen for total immersion in gaming or streaming.
Comparison images with AI Picture function on and off.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Tone Mapping
Unfold every scene in vivid detail
Enjoy visuals as they were meant to be seen, with Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusting brightness and contrast for optimal detail and realism. Movies and games come alive with rich immersion and consistent quality across all content.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Available only when HDR video signal is input.

AI Personalized Picture Wizard
Crafted for your taste
Pick an image you like, and AI Personalized Picture Wizard will find your perfect match from 85 million choices, saving it to your profile. Get ready to level up your gaming and video experience with a look that's uniquely you.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AI Sound
Immersive sound fills your arena
Detects your space and delivers perfectly tuned audio through a simulated 9.1 channel setup, pinpointing sound locations for a tactical edge without the need for extra speakers or headsets. Also, it distinguishes the gamer's voice from ambient sound, adjusting voice levels and clarity to keep you focused on your game.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
New upgrade every year for 5 years
with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to LG UltraGear smart models (45/39/34GX90SA and 32G810SA), set to be released in 2025, will feature the webOS 24 version.
*LG UltraGear smart models will plan to update not webOS 25 ver, but webOS 26.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, application, and services may vary by model and region.
Compact and sleek,
from every angle
Step into a sleek, stylish gaming sanctuary with a white gaming monitor setup. The pivot with vertical mode does more than simply rotate the screen to the long, optimizing vertical content for a short-form experience, while the compact L-stand minimizes desk space usage.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Power, connect, and simplify
Connect your laptop to the monitor with a USB-C cable for up to 65W power delivery, eliminating the need for a separate adapter. Enjoy 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate via USB-C, DP 1.4, or HDMI 2.1, helping keep your organized desk.
A 32-inch gaming monitor is positioned in the center of the desk, with various IT devices placed around it.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.




*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Low Latency
Reducing input lag with Low Latency, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
Crosshair
The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
FPS Counter
The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.


Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1818 x 0.1818
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80.0
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
65W
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
-
Speaker
7Wx 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
938 x 183 x 519
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.6 x 624.1 x 249.1
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.6 x 428.5 x 67.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6 kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5 kg
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SMART FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Full Web Browser
YES
Find locally
