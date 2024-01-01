Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" 21:9 Curved UltraGear™ QHD 1ms Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34" 21:9 Curved UltraGear™ QHD 1ms Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

34GN850-B

34" 21:9 Curved UltraGear™ QHD 1ms Gaming Monitor with 144Hz

(0)
34GN850-B

MNT-34GN850-01-01-LG-UltraGear-Gaming-Monitor-D

LG UltraGear™ provides various features; Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 for color, IPS 1ms (GtG) and Overclock 160Hz for speed, G-SYNC® Compatible and Game Mode for gaming feature.

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, the most powerful gear for winning, ensures you to get on the wings of victory.

comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Incredible Speed to Victory

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN speed, providing the minimized afterimage and a fast response time, helps you to raise your winning rate.

*Image simulated.

supports Nano IPS

Nano IPS & HDR 400

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

34GN850 supports wide color spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it.

comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz

Overclock 160Hz

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz (Overclock) allows gamers to see the next frame more quickly and makes image to appear smoother. The competitive gamers can response faster to opponents and aim at targets easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and Overclock 160Hz.
*Please turn off AMD FreeSync™ to play console games with 120Hz refresh rate at the QHD resolution (1440P).

Gaming motion G-SYNC® Compatible versus OFF
G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Verified by NVIDIA

34GN850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

Gaming motion with AMD FreeSync™ Premium versus OFF
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height
Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, improved V-wing stand and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt and height of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.



simulation of Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
simulation of Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
simulation of Crosshair
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Curvature

    1900R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160 (O/C)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.7

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • OverClocking

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    979 x 521 x 245

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.5

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2020

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    72W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you