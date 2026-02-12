About Cookies on This Site

Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear close-up view
Rear I/O ports view
Rear I/O ports view
See more, do more
Detailed contrast
USB Type-C
Key Features

    Stunning visualsConvenient featuresUltimate gaming experienceEnhanced comfort
    LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

    LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

    29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

    A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.
    Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

    29" WFHD
    IPS™ Display

    with 3-side Narrow Bezel Design

    Night view of a brightly lit modern bridge and skyscrapers with vivid lighting reflected in the water, demonstrating high contrast and color detail.

    HDR10
    Detailed
    contrast

    A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

    USB Type-C™  with versatile connectivity

    A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

    Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

    Side view of a white monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

    Clutter-minimising Sleek Stand

    21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

    See more, do more

    The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The 3-side narrow bezel design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

    Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

    Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    HDR 10

    Detailed contrast

    HDR technology is now widely used across various types of content. This monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range and covers 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness that allow viewers to fully experience the vivid and dramatic visuals of HDR content.

    IPS™ Display

    LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

    HDR 10

    HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

    With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

    Colour calibrated

    Ensures precise and consistent colour reproduction.

    LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting colour and contrast tools.

    Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)

    USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity

    This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.

    A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

    Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required and must be purchased separately.

    Waves MaxxAudio®

    Immersive Sound System

    Two 5W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

    LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a video conference with six participants and a financial dashboard, with sound waves and speaker icons indicating built-in audio capabilities.

    Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

    LG Switch app

    Switch swiftly

    You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

    Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

    To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 29U531A in the LG.com Support Menu.

    1ms MBR

    Clear motion with 1ms MBR

    1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smooth gameplay and clear visuals in fast-paced scenes.

    Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

    Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following feature cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.

    Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

    Built for comfort, designed for productivity

    Reader Mode

    Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

    Flicker Safe

    Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

    Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

    Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.

    Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

    Reduce clutter with a sleek design

    Designed for productivity and style, the 3-side narrow bezel screen and space-saving L-stand create a clean, clutter-minimising workspace. This monitor is built to enhance comfort and focus - ideal for long editing sessions and precise visual work.

    Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.

