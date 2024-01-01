Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)

34UC79G-B

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)

(0)
34UC79G-B
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    34" Curved 144 Hz

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE 1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8 bits, 16.7 M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.312 mm x 0.312 mm

  • Response Time

    14 ms / 5 ms GTG

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    Mega

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort (ver1.2)

    Yes

  • USB 3.0

    2 ea

  • USB Up 3.0

    1

  • USB 3.0 Quick Charge

    USB Port 1

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Normal On (EPA 7.0)

    50W (EPA 7.0)

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1

  • PIP

    In Screen Split

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes (DP 50~144 Hz)

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (included in Picture Mode)

  • Super+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~20 Degree

  • Height (Range)

    120 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    32.7" x 17.7" x 11.0" (down) – 15.7" (up)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    32.7" x 14.6" x 3.0"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    38.9" x 8.3" x 20.6"

  • With Stand Weight

    18.9 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    14.1 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    26 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • VESA® Size (mm)

    100 x 100

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Cable Holder

    Yes

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-TYPE

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Erp

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

Our picks for you