34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
34" Curved 144 Hz
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE 1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8 bits, 16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 mm x 0.312 mm
-
Response Time
14 ms / 5 ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
144 Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
Mega
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort (ver1.2)
Yes
-
USB 3.0
2 ea
-
USB Up 3.0
1
-
USB 3.0 Quick Charge
USB Port 1
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On (EPA 7.0)
50W (EPA 7.0)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1
-
PIP
In Screen Split
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes (DP 50~144 Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
120 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
32.7" x 17.7" x 11.0" (down) – 15.7" (up)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
32.7" x 14.6" x 3.0"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
38.9" x 8.3" x 20.6"
-
With Stand Weight
18.9 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
14.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
26 lbs
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
VESA® Size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Cable Holder
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
