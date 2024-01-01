Enjoy editing & sharing photos whenever and wherever with Smart Mobile Printer, Pocket photo!

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

PD233

Made for Android & iOS

Made for Android & iOS

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

NFC

NFC

Zink

Zink

Pocket Photo App

Pocket Photo App

Sharing

Sharing

Lightweight and Compact

Lightweight and Compact

Smart Editing

Smart Editing

PERFECT SMARTPHONE COMPANION FOR MOBILE PRINTING

LG's Pocket Photo is the perfect way to turn your photos into a keepsake. Now your beautiful moments don't need to stay hidden in your smartphone. Print it out and bring it to life. Enjoy editing & sharing photos whenever and wherever with the smart mobile printer, the LG Pocket photo!

LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT

The LG Pocket Photo is lightweight and compact so you can take it with you virtually anywhere.

NO INK REQUIRED

There is no ink cartridge needed to print out high quality photos instantly with Zink™ photo paper 2.0.

POCKET PHOTO APP

LG's Pocket Photo apps lets you connect your compatible smartphone to your pocket photo to print, plus decorate as you like using fun and special effects.

The Pocket Photo is compatible with both Android™and iOS® so you can download the Pocket Photo App for free on Google Play or iTunes and print photos with your LG Pocket Photo.

*Internet subscription required and sold separately. Compatible with Android version 2.2 (Froyo) / iOS version 5.1 and above.

GET CREATIVE

Edit your photos with an assortment of Pocket Photo options. Insert text, choose a self-made decorative frame or apply a filter to customize your picture. Now you can either send digitally or print the photo.

EASILY ADD A QR CODE AND SHARE WITH FRIENDS

Easily upload pictures to facebook and create QR codes by pressing the QR button, then the facebook button. Now you can place the QR code wherever you would like on your photo and print!

Adding a QR code is easy! Just enter your social network's URL, then you can share your photos with people you love!

BLUETOOTH®

Quickly send pictures from your compatible smart phone to your Pocket Photo for your own printed version to keep or to share.

TAG, YOU'RE IT

Tap your NFC enabled smartphone to the NFC sticker on your Pocket Photo to create an instant connection. Now you can easily print pictures with your Pocket Photo.**

** NFC only for Android
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Photo Size

    50mm x 76mm (Dot size: 640 x 1224 pixels)

  • Image Resolution

    More than 1280 x 2448 pixels

  • Image Type / Size

    JPEG (Baseline) less than 10MB

  • Dimension

    72.4 x 120.9 x 24.0 mm

  • Weight

    215g

  • Printing Time

    Only 45 secs to print

BATTERY

  • Print

    25 sheets at full charged mode

  • Charge Time

    1.5 hours

  • Typical Capacity

    Li-Polymer(500mA)

  • Interface

    Micro-USB (Charge)

  • Normal Voltage

    7.4 V

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    5V, 1A

  • Manual

    Yes

  • 2x3 Zink Paper

    10 sheet

