Enjoy editing & sharing photos whenever and wherever with Smart Mobile Printer, Pocket photo!
PERFECT SMARTPHONE COMPANION FOR MOBILE PRINTING
LIGHTWEIGHT AND COMPACT
NO INK REQUIRED
POCKET PHOTO APP
The Pocket Photo is compatible with both Android™and iOS® so you can download the Pocket Photo App for free on Google Play or iTunes and print photos with your LG Pocket Photo.
*Internet subscription required and sold separately. Compatible with Android version 2.2 (Froyo) / iOS version 5.1 and above.
GET CREATIVE
EASILY ADD A QR CODE AND SHARE WITH FRIENDS
Adding a QR code is easy! Just enter your social network's URL, then you can share your photos with people you love!
BLUETOOTH®
TAG, YOU'RE IT
** NFC only for Android
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Photo Size
50mm x 76mm (Dot size: 640 x 1224 pixels)
-
Image Resolution
More than 1280 x 2448 pixels
-
Image Type / Size
JPEG (Baseline) less than 10MB
-
Dimension
72.4 x 120.9 x 24.0 mm
-
Weight
215g
-
Printing Time
Only 45 secs to print
BATTERY
-
25 sheets at full charged mode
-
Charge Time
1.5 hours
-
Typical Capacity
Li-Polymer(500mA)
-
Interface
Micro-USB (Charge)
-
Normal Voltage
7.4 V
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
5V, 1A
-
Manual
Yes
-
2x3 Zink Paper
10 sheet
