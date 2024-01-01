We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PS2203
Inkless paper exclusive for LG Pocket Photo
NO INK REQUIRED
There is no ink cartridge needed to print out high quality photos instantly with Zink™ photo paper 2.0.
Optimized print quality
For the best printing quality, LG smart sheet adjusts the tone of color by cleaning the print head.
Perfect wallet-size photos measuring a Compact 2 X 3
Enjoy smaller and lighter photos with LG smart sheet. You can also stick to the original photo size or adjust the size to fit inside the sheet.
Keep your special day with Pocket photo
Share your happy anniversary for longer with your loved ones. The smartest way to keep in real your precious memory hidden in your smartphone.
Share your happy memories at any time
You want photos for special days like birthdays, proposals and rendezvous with friends. Then print your photo and share these memories all together.
An album for your loving child
Do you spend extra time printing and editing your photos? With Pocket photo, you can capture, print and take memos of all the precious moments. It will be the most special gift for your child.
Use photos as Interior items
Do you put your photos in big size frames? With Pocket photo, you can decorate your house with edited photos to lighten up the mood.
DIY invitations
Do you give your photos to studios when making invitations? With Pocket photo, you can create customized invitations with the QR code and memos of your choice.
When in need of ID photo
Do you spend extra money printing ID photos when you need it in a hurry? With the Pocket photo split function, you can print out your photos whenever you want, for low prices.
All Spec
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Quantity
30 Papers (10 Sheets x 3 Packs)
-
Paper Size
50mm x 76mm
