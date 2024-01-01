PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    61.2

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240 / 50/60

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    477

  • Color

    White

  • Display(Method)

    LED + Touch Button

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    52 / 20

  • Rated Voltage

    No

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    11.6

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    343 x 587 x 343

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Baby Care

    No

  • Battery

    No

  • Battery Charge Time

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • CO₂ Detection

    No

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    5speed (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5mode (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Mosquito Away

    No

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Particle Density Display

    Yes (PM10 / 2.5 / 1.0µm)

  • Pet Mode

    No

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes (2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr)

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 steps (Green→Yellow→Orange→Red)

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    Yes

  • Usage Time (Fully Charged)

    No

  • UWB Sensor

    No

  • Voice guidance

    Yes (Google Assistant/ Amazon Alexa)

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

FILTER

  • Filter Grade

    H13 HEPA

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes (iOS/Android)

ACCESSORIES

  • Moving Wheel

    No

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • AAFA Certification

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    PuriCare 360 (AS65GDWH0)

