PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
61.2
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240 / 50/60
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CMM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
477
-
Color
White
-
Display(Method)
LED + Touch Button
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
52 / 20
-
Rated Voltage
No
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
11.6
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
343 x 587 x 343
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Baby Care
No
-
Battery
No
-
Battery Charge Time
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
CO₂ Detection
No
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
5speed (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5mode (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Turbo)
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Mosquito Away
No
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Particle Density Display
Yes (PM10 / 2.5 / 1.0µm)
-
Pet Mode
No
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
-
Remote controller
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes (2 / 4 / 8 / 12 hr)
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 steps (Green→Yellow→Orange→Red)
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
Yes
-
Usage Time (Fully Charged)
No
-
UWB Sensor
No
-
Voice guidance
Yes (Google Assistant/ Amazon Alexa)
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
FILTER
-
Filter Grade
H13 HEPA
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes (iOS/Android)
ACCESSORIES
-
Moving Wheel
No
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
AAFA Certification
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Product Type (Model Name)
PuriCare 360 (AS65GDWH0)
-
