More choice, so much more to love

LG QNED now comes with bigger sizes, higher specs, and more choices than ever. Whether you're seeking a best-in-class 8K Mini LED TV or a stunning all-around 4K TV, a TV for gaming, movies, sport, or more your ideal LG QNED is waiting for you.

Table Caption
Features QNED99 QNED95 QNED91 QNED81
two orange cliffs and blowhole image on QNED99.
orange desert image on QNED95.
QNED91
blue, grassfield image on QNED80.
Display 8K 75" 8K 75“ 4K 65" 4K 55"
miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED -
Precision Dimming Precision Dimming Pro+ Full Array Dimming Pro Precision Dimming Pro (75“, 65") Dimming Pro
Color 100% Color Volume / 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Consistency 100% Color Volume / 100% Color Consistency -
Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast -
Audio 4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W (75“) 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65/55/50“)
stand Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional
Processor α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandwidth HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR VRR / ALLM ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Gaming Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG / Wifi 6 Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Hands-free Voice Control Magic Remote
Platform webOS 22 webOS 21 webOS 22 webOS 22
Always Ready Always Ready - Always Ready -
Room-to-Room Share Sender & Receiver - Receiver Receiver
Where to buy Where to buy Where to buy Where to buy

*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country or screen size.
*Product design and specifications may vary by country or screen size.