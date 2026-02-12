About Cookies on This Site

RVF-B183BM

RVF-B183BM

RVF-B183BM
front view
front view open
details
details
details
details
details
right view
right view
left view
left view
side view
back view
front view
front view open
details
details
details
details
details
right view
right view
left view
left view
side view
back view

Key Features

  • Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost
  • Ideal temperatures everywhere
  • Roomy enough for foodies and families
  • Store various foods at appropriate temperatures
  • Bright and eye comfort
  • Tempered glass shelves
More
Modern kitchen with lg multi-door refrigerator in a sleek, black finish, accompanied by a round dining table with wooden chairs, including abstract mirrors and minimalist furnishings.

Modern kitchen with lg multi-door refrigerator in a sleek, black finish, accompanied by a round dining table with wooden chairs, including abstract mirrors and minimalist furnishings.

Total No Frost

Fresh cooling completely with Total no frost

Cold air circulates evenly so your fridge and food stays frost-free and fresh. With no need to manually defrost your fridge, it’s always conveniently ready to use.

Fruits in plastic boxes, half is frozen, the other half is not.

Multi Air Flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.

Open lg multi-door refrigerator with multi air flow system, showing cool air circulation for even temperature distribution.

Wide Space

Roomy enough for foodies and families

A large internal capacity lets you store many different foods at once, helping you worry less about running out of fridge space.

lg multi-door refrigerator with wide open doors, showcasing spacious interior and organized food storage.

Fresh Switch

Store various foods at appropriate temperatures

Using a simple control function, you can easily adjust settings for fruits, vegetables, meat and fish to maintain the freshness of your food.

LED Lighting

Bright and eye comfort

The Soft LED Panel evenly illuminates the entire refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    474

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    833 x 1775 x 653

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    474

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    101

  • Product Weight (kg)

    91

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    833 x 1775 x 653

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Transparent

