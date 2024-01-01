Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
11.1 cu.ft., Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Compressor Warranty, 2 Year Parts and Service Warranty, Moist Balance Crisper, LED Lighting, Deodorizer, Multi Air Flow

GR-B379SLQL

COMMON SPEC

  • Type

    Bottom Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Total

    (Gross)313
    (Net)289
    (Storage)271

  • Refrigerator

    (Gross)189
    (Net)184
    (Storage)184

  • Freezer

    (Gross)124
    (Net)105
    (Storage)87

  • Cuft.

    11.1

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE

  • Finishing

    Platinum Silver 3

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket Handle

  • Digital Display

    I-Micom LED (Dot)

  • Digital Display - Controller Type

    Button

  • Digital Display - Color(LED/LCD)

    Green(LED)

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

  • Temperature Control

    Electronic

  • Temperature Control - Digital Sensors

    Yes (4)

  • Temperature Control - Super Freezing

    Yes

  • Temperature Control - Door Open Alarm

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes (2)

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    Yes (5)

  • Door Basket - 2L Bottle Storage

    Yes (1)

  • Vitamin Plus

    Yes (1)

  • Cover T/V - Tempered Glass

    Yes (1)

  • Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Transparent)

    Yes (1)

  • Interior Lamp

    Yes PCB LED

  • Egg Tray

    Yes (1)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice Maker - Normal Ice Tray

    Yes (1)

  • Drawer - Extra Freezer Drawer

    Yes (1)

  • Drawer - Transparent Drawer(Dot)

    Yes (3)

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Net (Height) - to Top of Hinge (A)

    1,737

  • Net (Height) - to Top of Case (B)

    1,710

  • Net (Depth) - without Door (C)

    550

  • Net (Depth) - without Handle (D)

    643

  • Net (Depth) - including Door & Handle (E)

    643

  • Net (Depth) - Width (G)

    595

  • Width x Height x Depth - Product

    595 x 1,737x 643

  • Width x Height x Depth - Packing

    655 x 1,815 x 742

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Net / Packing

    69 / 75

  • Stuffing Quantity (20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC)

    24 / 54 / 73

