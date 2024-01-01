We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11.1 cu.ft., Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Compressor Warranty, 2 Year Parts and Service Warranty, Moist Balance Crisper, LED Lighting, Deodorizer, Multi Air Flow
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Type
Bottom Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Total
(Gross)313
(Net)289
(Storage)271
-
Refrigerator
(Gross)189
(Net)184
(Storage)184
-
Freezer
(Gross)124
(Net)105
(Storage)87
-
Cuft.
11.1
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Finishing
Platinum Silver 3
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket Handle
-
Digital Display
I-Micom LED (Dot)
-
Digital Display - Controller Type
Button
-
Digital Display - Color(LED/LCD)
Green(LED)
-
Reversible Door
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Temperature Control
Electronic
-
Temperature Control - Digital Sensors
Yes (4)
-
Temperature Control - Super Freezing
Yes
-
Temperature Control - Door Open Alarm
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket - Transparent
Yes (5)
-
Door Basket - 2L Bottle Storage
Yes (1)
-
Vitamin Plus
Yes (1)
-
Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes (1)
-
Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Vegetable Crisper - Drawer (Transparent)
Yes (1)
-
Interior Lamp
Yes PCB LED
-
Egg Tray
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice Maker - Normal Ice Tray
Yes (1)
-
Drawer - Extra Freezer Drawer
Yes (1)
-
Drawer - Transparent Drawer(Dot)
Yes (3)
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Net (Height) - to Top of Hinge (A)
1,737
-
Net (Height) - to Top of Case (B)
1,710
-
Net (Depth) - without Door (C)
550
-
Net (Depth) - without Handle (D)
643
-
Net (Depth) - including Door & Handle (E)
643
-
Net (Depth) - Width (G)
595
-
Width x Height x Depth - Product
595 x 1,737x 643
-
Width x Height x Depth - Packing
655 x 1,815 x 742
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Net / Packing
69 / 75
-
Stuffing Quantity (20ft / 40ft / 40ft HC)
24 / 54 / 73
