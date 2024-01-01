Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
11.1 cu.ft Two Door Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

11.1 cu.ft Two Door Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

GR-B389SVQZ

11.1 cu.ft Two Door Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Summary

CAPACITY
11.1 cu. Ft.
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
595 x 1737 x 643 mm
KEY FEATURE
Inverter Linear Compressor
KEY FEATURE
Linear Cooling

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • TYPE

    Two Door Bottom Freezer

  • CAPACITY

    11.8 cu. Ft.

  • DIMENSION

    595 x 1737 x 643 mm

  • COLOR

    Gold Finish

  • SMART FUNCTION

    Smart Diagnosis

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Volume Capacity

    11.1 cu.ft

  • Capacity(gross)

    312 liters

  • Capacity (net)

    277 liters

  • Rating

    230v / 60hz

  • Dimension

    595x1737x643 (WXHXD, mm)

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Net Weight

    66kg

  • Color

    Platinum Silver

