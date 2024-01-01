We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
725
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
138
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1787 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
127
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
-
Freezer Light
LED Lighting
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Plumbing
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
None
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
LED Lighting
-
Shelf_Folding
2-step folding
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
