25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

GR-M24FMSHL

25.6 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

(0)
GR-M24FMSHL_front_view

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
25.6 cu. ft.
DIMENSION (W X H X D)
912 x 1787 x 735
KEY FEATURE
Surround Cooling, cools from front and back
KEY FEATURE
Door Cooling+™, Fast Cooling for Stored Door Items

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    725

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    138

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1787 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    127

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

  • Freezer Light

    LED Lighting

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Plumbing

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    None

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED Lighting

  • Shelf_Folding

    2-step folding

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

