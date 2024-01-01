We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21 cu ft, Platinum Silver Design, Bioshield, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, Moist Balance Crisper, Digital Sensor, Multi-Airflow, Tempered Glass, Door Alarm
21 cu ft, Platinum Silver Design, Bioshield, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, Moist Balance Crisper, Digital Sensor, Multi-Airflow, Tempered Glass, Door Alarm
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
SubSub Category
Side by Side Refrigerator
-
Detail refrigerator type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Volume Capacity
21 cu.ft
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
537
-
Freezer
188
-
Refrigerator
349
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1753
-
Height - to Top of Case
1720
-
Depth - without door
600
-
Depth - without handle
665
-
Depth - including door & handle
725
-
Width
894
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Dimension (wxhxd)
894x1753x725
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959x1892x776
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Weight
110kg
-
Packing
118
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
40W(1)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
18/36/36
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.