24 cu.ft Side by Side Ref, Inverter Linear Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
415
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
680
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
114
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912 x 1790 x 717
-
Product Weight (kg)
103
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Vegetable Box
1
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
