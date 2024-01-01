Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24.5 Cu. Ft. InstaView™ Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

24.5 Cu. Ft. InstaView™ Side by Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Front view

What's to love about LG fridge freezers?

Knock on the door screen of the refrigerator

InstaView™

Getting water in a cup from a refrigerator water purifier

UVnano™

10 years warranty on the right side of the refrigerator, smart inverter logo

Smart Inverter™

Hands holding a phone with LG ThinQ app on

ThinQ™

Easy access

Knock twice & see inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

Quick & easy access to your favorites

Door-in-Door™ allows you to easily get your favourite foods with a concealed opening button.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator. The door-in-door of the refrigerator is open. There's a small screen that explains where a concealed opening button is to open the door.

Save energy & reduce cold air loss

Thanks to InstaView™ and Door-in-Door™, you don't have to open the main door when you're looking for a snack or drink, cutting down on cold air loss from the refrigerator.

The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

Freshness

Seals in farm freshness longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary with actual use.

Alt text

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*Product images are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Alt text

Freshness boosted by the right humidity

FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable humidity level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles which can affect the health of its users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV (ultraviolet) and nanometer (unit of length).

Smart convenience

Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™

Wi-Fi-enabled appliances let you control and monitor your refrigerator with your smartphone and voice commands.

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Link your fridge & smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator. Turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman standing in a grocery store looking at her phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open door alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows a woman standing outside the house. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy personalised operation & savings

Part of the LG ThinQ™ app, Smart Learner analyzes habits to anticipate temperature and energy needs. It will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage so that even when the door is opened frequently, the fridge temperature stays where you've set it.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and the voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Get more food storage space

Large capacity

Get more food storage space

A timeless finish

Metal Fresh™

A timeless finish

Enhance your décor

UltraSleek Door

Enhance your décor

Visibly better lighting

Soft LED lighting

Visibly better lighting

Sleek,luxury metallic finish

Metallic decoration

Sleek,luxury metallic finish

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE. *27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

10-year warranty on gray background, smart inverter logo

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help your save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).

FAQ

Q.

What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer. It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.

Q.

What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?

A.

LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Print

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    617

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    617

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    136

  • Product Weight (kg)

    126

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Spray

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

