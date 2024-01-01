We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.5 Cu. Ft. Door-in-Door™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with LinearCooling™
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Connect for Easier Control
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
694
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
694
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
127
-
Product Weight (kg)
117
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
