11.8 cu. ft. Smart Inverter Compressor Two-Door Top Freezer Refrigerator
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Two Door Top Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
333
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Internal LED Display
No
-
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
53
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1690 x 665
-
Product Weight (kg)
62
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
Yes
-
Freezer Light
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Metal
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
