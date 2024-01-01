Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
335L Top Freezer Refrigerator, Essence Matte Black, Linear CooingTM, DoorCooling+ TM, Auto-ice Maker

RVT-A127MC
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+ ™
  • Auto-ice Maker
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the lg top freezer refrigerator.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days1).

an open LG top freezer refrigerator stocked with various food item showing how the doorcooling feature works.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly

Drinks are colder2) and food stays fresher with fast and reliable DoorCooling+ TM  technology.

The image of smart inverter compressor 10 years warrenty.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

Save Defrosting Time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fishwithout frosting & defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Deodorizer

Minimize odors with dual filters

Carbon filtration technology doedorizes the air, keeping it fresh inside.

Auto Ice Maker

Hassle free ice making and enjoy plenty of ice

Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.

Close up view of LG top freezer refrigerator's auto ice maker feature.

*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.

*The images shown above are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM 

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model.

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling+ TM 

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ TM and Non-DoorCooling+ TM models.

-Applicable models only.

-DoorCooling+ TM is supposed to stop when the door is opened. 

