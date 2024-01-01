We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Portable Air Conditioner
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Cooling Capacity
12,660 Kj/h
12,000 BTU/h
GENERAL
-
Product Weight(kg)
31
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity Rate
(Min) 6,330 Kj/h
(Max) 12,660 Kj/h
(Min) 6,000 BTU/h
(Max) 12,000 BTU/h
GENERAL
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Input: (Max)
1,370 Watts
GENERAL
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Power Supply: (Φ,V,Hz)
1/230/60
-
Noise Level: Indoor, High
53dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level: Med.
50dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level: Low
47dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level: S-Low
44dB(A)±3
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Compressor Motor
BLDC
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
INDOOR UNIT
-
Net Weight Net
72.7lb/31kg
-
Gross Weight Net
83.7lb/34kg
