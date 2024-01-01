12,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Portable Air Conditioner

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Support

PA150DLX

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
1.5 HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
493 x 773 x 460
Main Technology
Dual Inverter Compressor
Additional Benefit
Easy Installation

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Cooling Capacity

    12,660 Kj/h
    12,000 BTU/h

GENERAL

  • Product Weight(kg)

    31

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Rate

    (Min) 6,330 Kj/h
    (Max) 12,660 Kj/h
    (Min) 6,000 BTU/h
    (Max) 12,000 BTU/h

GENERAL

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Input: (Max)

    1,370 Watts

GENERAL

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Supply: (Φ,V,Hz)

    1/230/60

  • Noise Level: Indoor, High

    53dB(A)±3

  • Noise Level: Med.

    50dB(A)±3

  • Noise Level: Low

    47dB(A)±3

  • Noise Level: S-Low

    44dB(A)±3

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Compressor Motor

    BLDC

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

INDOOR UNIT

  • Net Weight Net

    72.7lb/31kg

  • Gross Weight Net

    83.7lb/34kg

