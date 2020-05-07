Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi

Specs

Reviews

Support

1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi

HSN12IPA

1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.43 ~ 3.30 ~ 3.58 kW
    4,882 ~ 11,260 ~ 12,199 Btu/h
    5,150 ~ 11,879 ~ 12,870 Btu/h

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    305 ~ 840 ~ 1,050 W

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1.60 ~ 4.10 ~ 5.00 A

EER

  • EER

    3.93 W/W
    13.40 (Btu/h)/W
    14.14 (kJ/h)/W

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply

    1, 230, 60 (Ø, V, Hz)

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 276 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling

    97%

  • Moisture Removal

    1.25 l/h

INDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate - Cooling, Max/H/M/L

    13 / 10 / 6.6 / 4.2 m³/min

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Max/H/M/L/SL

    - / 41 / 35 / 27 / 21 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    837 x 308 x 189 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    897 x 390 x 254 mm

  • Weight - Net

    8.7kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    10.5kg

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate - Max

    28.0 m³/min

  • Fan Motor Speed - Cooling, Min ~ Max

    230 ~ 900 rpm

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Rated

    50 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    720 x 500 x 230 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    839 x 532 x 324 mm

  • Weight - Net

    23.9kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    25.9kg

  • Max. Fuse Size

    20A

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)

  • Operation Range - Cooling

    18 ~ 48 °C DB

CIRCUIT BREAKER

  • Circuit Breaker

    15A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 x 1 No. x mm²

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Indoor

  • Power and Communication Cable

    4 x 1 No. x mm²

PIPING

  • Size - Liquid

    ø 6.35 mm

  • Size - Gas

    ø 9.52 mm

  • Connections Method - Indoor/Outdoor

    Flared/Flared

  • Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D

    21.5, 16.0 mm

BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR

  • Piping Length - Min/Standard/Max

    3/7.5/20 m

  • Piping Length - No Change

    12.5 m

  • Max. Elevation Difference

    15m

  • Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • Pre Charge

    680g

  • Additional Charge

    10g/m

  • Control

    Capillary

  • Global Warning Potential

    675

  • t-CO₂ eq

    0.459

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Model

    DST066MAA

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Oil Type / Maker

    PVE (FW68D) / IDEMITSU

  • Oil Charge

    280cc

  • Manufacturer / Country of Origin

    LG Electronics / China

FAN(INDOOR)

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Motor Output

    30W

FAN(OUTDOOR)

  • Type

    Propeller Fan

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Motor Output

    43W

  • Motor Insulation

    Class E

  • Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection

    TEAO/IPX4

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 15 x 21 x 616.8) x 1

  • Evaporator - Corrosion Protection

    PCM

  • Evaporator - Fin Type

    Slit

  • Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 22 x 18 x 667) x 1

  • Condenser - Corrosion Protection

    Gold

  • Condenser - Fin Type

    Louver

Our picks for you