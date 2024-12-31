Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LA080GC

Window Type Dual Inverter Compressor Aircon

LA080GC
10year-warranty

10 Year Warranty

Efficient Energy Saving1

Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners with DUAL Inverter Compressor™ are up to 70% more energy savings*. Enjoy LG's innovative inverter technology that's both powerful and quiet.

*LG's Inverter room air conditioners produce substantially more energy savings when compared with non-Inverter room air conditioners. Inverter technology is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor. It adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature more effectively than non-Inverter room air conditioners, which turn the compressor either on or off. Testing has shown that LG's Inverter room air conditioner model (LA200WC) saved 70% more than non-Inverter room air conditioner model. Testing was conducted at intertek, a third-party laboratory.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2020 purchases.
*Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Maximum Cooling1

Maximum Cooling

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

Quiet Operation

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB (when in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are.

Made to Perfection1

Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your space.

Maximum Usability1

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

Sleep Mode

This mode keeps operating noise to a minimum and turns the air conditioner off after a set time. The timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air condition turns off when you plan it to.

Multiple Fan Speed

Low, Mid, or High 3-way adjustment.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resume its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

Auto Evaporating System

After turning off the air conditioner, the drying function automatically runs for 10 minutes.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

LA100GC-new
Capacity
0.80 HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
497 x 317 x 623
Main Technology
Dual Inverter Compressor
Additional Benefit
LG ThinQ

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

  • Cooling- Capacity_Rate (kJ/h)

    8,400

  • Cooling- Capacity_Rate (W)

    2,330

  • Cooling- Capacity _Min ~ Max (kJ/h)

    4,600 ~ 9,400

  • Cooling- Power_Rate (W)

    720

  • Cooling- Power_Max (W) (Q.Label)

    1,100

  • Cooling- Current_Rate(A)

    4.2

  • Cooling- Current_Max (A) (Q.Label)

    6.2

  • CSPF

    4.09

  • Star Rating

    5

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Refrigerant (g)

    300

  • Refrigerant (oz)

    10.6

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

  • Voltage / Hz

    230V / 60Hz

FEATURES

  • WiFi Connection

    Yes

  • Temperature display

  • Temp Control

    Thermistor

  • Air Diflection (Even Airflow)

    4-Way (Manual)

  • Remote controller

    Good LCD

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm Function

    Yes

  • Dust Filter (Pre Filter)

    Yes

  • Timer

    24hr,On/Off

  • Sleep Mode

    12hr

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

  • Light Off (Display On/Off)

    Yes

  • AEC (Energy Control)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    High / Mid / Low

  • Fan Speed - Cooling

    3

  • Fan Speed - Fan Only

    3

  • Fan Type (ID/OD)

    Turbo/Axial

  • Chassis Type

    Top - Down
    WU+ Chassis

  • Type Air Discharge

    TOP Discharge

OTHERS

  • Noise - Indoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

    58/54/50/44

  • Noise-"Outdoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)"

    64/61/59/53

  • Carton (mm)-Height (mm)

    395

  • Carton (mm)-Width (mm)

    586

  • Carton (mm)-Depth (mm)

    685

  • Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Height (mm)

    317

  • Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Width (mm)

    497

  • Dimension (Include Front Grille, mm)-Depth (mm)

    623

  • Net Weight-(kg)

    27.1

  • Gross Weight -(kg)

    30

  • Stuffing - 40FTH

    408

  • Remote Control - P/No

    AKB73598019

