0.8 HP Window Type Dual Inverter Compressor Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

0.8 HP Window Type Dual Inverter Compressor Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

LA080GC2

0.8 HP Window Type Dual Inverter Compressor Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

(0)
front view

10 Year Warranty

Inverter Technology

Efficient Energy Saving

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners with DUAL Inverter Compressor™ are up to 70% more energy savings*. Enjoy LG's innovative inverter technology that's both powerful and quiet.

*LG's Inverter room air conditioners produce substantially more energy savings when compared with non-Inverter room air conditioners. Inverter technology is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor. It adjusts compressor motor speed to regulate temperature more effectively than non-Inverter room air conditioners, which turn the compressor either on or off. Testing has shown that LG's Inverter room air conditioner model (LA200WC) saved 70% more than non-Inverter room air conditioner model. Testing was conducted at intertek, a third-party laboratory.

Maximum Cooling

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

Quiet Operation

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 44dB (when in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.

Control Your Cool from Anywhere

With the ThinQ™ app, you can start or stop your LG air conditioner, change the mode, or set the temperature, no matter where you are.

Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your space.

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

Sleep Mode

This mode keeps operating noise to a minimum and turns the air conditioner off after a set time. The timer can be set from 1 to 12 hours.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air condition turns off when you plan it to.

Multiple Fan Speed

Low, Mid, or High 3-way adjustment.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resume its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

Auto Evaporating System

After turning off the air conditioner, the drying function automatically runs for 10 minutes.
kW Manager

Proactive energy savings in your hands.

Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.

The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.

Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app

Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.

When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.

*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.

When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.

FAQ

Q.

What is kW Manager?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active. *This feature may vary depending on the product and country.

Q.

Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application. *Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.

Q.

When can kW Manager be used?

A.

kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes. *kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.

Q.

What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?

A.

If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.

Print

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434635786

COOLING

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Manual

  • Fan Speed

    3 Steps

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-12

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    W3NQ08UNNS3

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Window air conditioner

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • kW Manager

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    Number Display

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

GENERAL

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    497 x 317 x 623

  • Product Type

    Window

  • Product Weight(kg)

    27.1

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)

    0.8

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    N/A

