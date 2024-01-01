Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.0 HP Window Type Non-Inverter Compact Aircon

LA100CC

LA100CC

1.0 HP Window Type Non-Inverter Compact Aircon

(0)
LA100CC

Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

LG air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

Made to Perfection

Modern Design

Made to Perfection

LG air conditioners add powerful performance and stable durability to perfectly match your frame.

Easy Installation and Usage

LG Air Conditioners are designed for easy and efficient installation and come with a washable and reusable air filter. Before buying an air conditioners, measure your room to find out how many BTUs you need.

Filter Check Reminder

Washable Filter

The Clean Filter LED lights up to notify you that the filter needs to be cleaned.

3 in 1 Operation

Cool, Fan and Dry

3 in 1 Operation

Use cool mode for powerful cooling and dehumidifying on hot days. In fan mode, the fan circulates the air in the room. Dry mode is ideal for damp, rainy days.

Maximum Usability

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, so that your air conditioner turns off when you plan it to.

4-way Air Deflection Manual

LG air conditioners deliver cool air to every corner of your room. The 4-way swing function blows the air quickly and efficiently in many directions.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resume its previous operation shortly after the power is restored.

Warranty / Certifications

ENERGY STAR™ Certified

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
*Five (5) years warranty for compressor only.
*Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Print

All Spec

COOLING

  • 4way

    Yes (Manual)

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Manual

  • Fan Speed

    3

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Model Name

    LA100CC

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    High / Mid / Low

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    Shiny White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Shiny White

FILTER

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    497 x 314 x 492

  • Product Weight(kg)

    26

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(kJ/h)

    9690/-

