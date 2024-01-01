Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
2.0 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Anti-bacterial Filter, Sleep Mode, Window Inverter, Fast Cooling, 10-Year Compressor Warranty

Specs

Reviews

Support

2.0 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Anti-bacterial Filter, Sleep Mode, Window Inverter, Fast Cooling, 10-Year Compressor Warranty

LA200WC

2.0 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Anti-bacterial Filter, Sleep Mode, Window Inverter, Fast Cooling, 10-Year Compressor Warranty

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

LA200WC

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

  • Cooling - Capacity

    18,000 (kJ/h)

  • Cooling - Capa. Range (Btu/h)

    7,500 ~ 20,000 (kJ/h)

  • Cooling - Power (W)

    1,590 (605~1,915)

  • Cooling - Current (A)

    7.3 (3.0~8.9)

  • Cooling - EER

    11.3 (10.7~12.4) (kJ/hW)

  • Cooling - Energy saving Rate (%)

    (70%)
    *Compare with PHI 18k & for MKT

  • Cooling - Refrigerant (g)

    520 (R32)

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

  • Voltage / 60 Hz

    230V/60Hz

FEATURE

  • WiFi Connection

    Yes

  • Temperature display

  • Temp Control

    Thermistor

  • Air Diflection

    4-Way (Manual)

  • Remote controller

    Good LCD

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm Function

    Yes

  • Timer

    24Hr,On/Off

  • Sleep

    7hr,On/Off

  • Energy saver Fuction

    Yes

  • Outdoor Vent / Exhaust

    Yes

  • Mode

    Hig /Mid/Low/Sleep

  • Fan Speed - Cooling

    4

  • Fan Speed - Fan Only

    4

  • Fan Type (ID/OD)

    Turbo/Axial

  • Chassis Type

    Slide In-Out
    WT+ Chassis

  • Type Air Discharge

    TOP Discharge

OTHERS

  • Noise - Indoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

    59/56/53/44

  • Noise - Outdoor dB(A) (High/Mid/Low/Sleep)

    65/63/61/55

  • Carton (mm) - Height

    629

  • Carton (mm) - Width

    747

  • Carton (mm) - Depth

    771

  • Demension (Include Front Grille, mm) - Height

    450

  • Demension (Include Front Grille, mm) - Width

    660

  • Demension (Include Front Grille, mm) - Depth

    779

  • Demension (Front Grille) - Depth

    113

  • Demension (Except Front Grille, mm) - Height

    450

  • Demension (Except Front Grille, mm) - Width

    660

  • Demension (Except Front Grille, mm) - Depth

    666

  • Net Weight (kg)

    49.5

  • Gross Weight (kg)

    56.0

  • Stuffing quantity (20ft/40ft/40ft High)

    63/144/192

  • Compressor

    DAT156MAE

CYCLE PART

  • Compressor

    DAT156MAE

  • Evaporator

    Φ7 544 × 3R × 15C 21FPI

  • Condenser

    Φ5 561.7 × 3R × 21C 20FPI

  • Capillary Tube (ID/OD/Length/EA)

    1.0/2.6/1,400/4

Our picks for you