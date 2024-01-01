Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Global_SmartAppliances_2018_Feature_SmartAppliances_01_ManageYour_D

Smart Home Appliances with ThinQ™

With new ways to control your home and an extensive range of wi-fi enabled appliances available today, LG smart appliances will change the way you live.

Global_SmartAppliances_2018_Feature_SmartAppliances_03_ControlAnd_D

Control and monitor the laundry remotely

Start and stop wash cycles remotely, get notifications when your laundry is done and receive helpful reminders about scheduled maintenance to keep laundry day running smoothly.

Control and monitor the laundry remotely Learn more
Global_SmartAppliances_2018_Feature_SmartAppliances_04_ManageThe_D

Manage the air around you

With more ways to manage and monitor your air conditioner and dehumidifier, LG smart technology lets you live smarter and breathe easier.

Manage the air around you Learn more
Global_SmartAppliances_2018_Feature_SmartAppliances_04_ManageThe_D

Control your appliances with ease

Download the LG SmartThinQ™ app onto your smartphone and manage all of your LG smart appliances.

Control your appliances with ease Download for android Control your appliances with ease Download for IOS