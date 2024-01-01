Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG LM57 43 inch FHD TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG LM57 43 inch FHD TV

43LM5750PTC

LG LM57 43 inch FHD TV

(0)
front view image with infill image
HD

A new level of HD

LG HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes HD.

Picture Quality

A view that's naturally better

LG HD TVs are made to impress with clear picture quality that's three times better than SD.
And with Dynamic Color all your favorite content will be natural and vibrant.

This card describes the picture quality. It is an image of a colorful sunset in a lake surrounded by forests.

Dynamic Color

Color at its most natural

Advanced image processing adjusts color for richer, more natural images.
Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.
Active HDR

Down to the finest detail

LG FHD TV provides vibrant color and accurate detail with Active HDR.
Enjoy your favorite films in the same quality as the original with multi HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.

*LP50 does not support Active HDR.

Sound Quality

Where every genre sounds its best

LG HD TVs are equipped with Dolby Audio to immerse you in a richer and more realistic sound experience with every genre of movie and TV show.

This card describes the sound quality It is an image of a girl smiling brightly in celebration.

Virtual Surround Plus

Sound made to fill your space

You can experience rich, multi-dimensional sound with built-in speakers on your TV.
Heighten your viewing experience with sound coming from all directions.

*LP50 does not support Virtual Surround Plus. **May vary by products and countries.

Dolby Audio

A cinematic sound experience

Experience clearer, more immersive theater-quality sound at home with the Dolby Audio on your TV.

Simple yet sophisticated design

A thin bezel and stylish finish work in harmony with your interior to create a better viewing experience.

A TV that shows a river flowing in the dense forest of Top View from a modern and simple house setting.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

Quad Core Processor

How images are brought to life

Four fast, accurate processors eliminate noise and create more dynamic color and contrast.
Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.

This card describes the quad core processor. The image of a colorful flower bed around a castle.

*LP50 does not support Quad Core Processor.

ThinQ AI

Think you know smart? Think again.

LG ThinQ is here to maximize your TV experience. Choose your favorite voice assistant and control your TV with your voice with an all new home screen to provide more convenience and control.

A TV screen showing various contents listed and recommended by LG ThinQ AI

*LP50 does not support ThinQ AI.

Magic Remote

More like a magic wand.

The Magic Remote is full of tricks. It's easy to hold and its point and scroll system allows faster searching.
ThinQ AI provides easy access to services and hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.

*Magic remote availability differs by country.
**This product is compatible with Magic Remote and can be purchased separately.
***Magic Remote is available on select models only.

Voice Command

Your central hub of convenience.

LG ThinQ allows simple command and control through natural voice recognition*.
You can control your LG FHD TV with your voice and access entertainment faster.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*****Voice recognition only works with the magic remote when bluetooth is on.
******ThinQ AI only.

Print

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

  • Resolution

    1920x1080p

  • RF antena

    yes

  • LAN port

    yes

  • USB in

    yes

  • HDMI

    yes

  • AV input

    yes

  • Optical Digital Audio out

    yes

  • Power Requirement

    AC 100 - 240 V 50/60 Hz

DIMENSIONS MM

  • With stand WxHxD

    968x625x217.8 7.1kg

  • No stand WxHxD

    968x569x782.3 6.9kg

Our picks for you