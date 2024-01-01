We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LM57 43 inch FHD TV
A new level of HD
This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes HD.
A view that's naturally better
And with Dynamic Color all your favorite content will be natural and vibrant.
This card describes the picture quality. It is an image of a colorful sunset in a lake surrounded by forests.
Color at its most natural
Enjoy the beauty of nature's true colors on your TV screen.
Down to the finest detail
Enjoy your favorite films in the same quality as the original with multi HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG.
*LP50 does not support Active HDR.
Where every genre sounds its best
This card describes the sound quality It is an image of a girl smiling brightly in celebration.
Sound made to fill your space
Heighten your viewing experience with sound coming from all directions.
*LP50 does not support Virtual Surround Plus. **May vary by products and countries.
A cinematic sound experience
Simple yet sophisticated design
A TV that shows a river flowing in the dense forest of Top View from a modern and simple house setting.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
How images are brought to life
Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced as sharper, more vivid images.
This card describes the quad core processor. The image of a colorful flower bed around a castle.
*LP50 does not support Quad Core Processor.
Think you know smart? Think again.
A TV screen showing various contents listed and recommended by LG ThinQ AI
*LP50 does not support ThinQ AI.
More like a magic wand.
ThinQ AI provides easy access to services and hotkeys for major content providers give you shortcuts to all your favorites.
*Magic remote availability differs by country.
**This product is compatible with Magic Remote and can be purchased separately.
***Magic Remote is available on select models only.
Your central hub of convenience.
You can control your LG FHD TV with your voice and access entertainment faster.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*****Voice recognition only works with the magic remote when bluetooth is on.
******ThinQ AI only.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Resolution
1920x1080p
RF antena
yes
LAN port
yes
USB in
yes
HDMI
yes
AV input
yes
Optical Digital Audio out
yes
Power Requirement
AC 100 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
DIMENSIONS MM
With stand WxHxD
968x625x217.8 7.1kg
No stand WxHxD
968x569x782.3 6.9kg
