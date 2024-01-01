We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LV300C Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Type
Direct LED
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C/S2
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound mode
Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)
FEATURES
-
Installation
USB Cloning
-
Management
Self Diagnostics (USB), Multi IR Code, IR Out, HTNG/HDMI-CEC
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image (No Signal), One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto playback+, Time Scheduler
INTERFACE
-
Side
CI Slot
-
Rear
RF In (2), AV In (Sharing with Component), Component In, HDMI Input, USB 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out
CABINET (UNIT : MM)
-
Vesa
200 x 200
-
W x H x D / weight (With Stand)
970 x 624 x 220.4 / 8.4kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,060 x 662 x 142 / 11.5kg
GENERAL
-
Region
Middle East & Africa
