55" Cinema 3D Smart TV, Comfortable & Battery-free 3D glasses, FPR 3D Panel Technology, 2D to 3D mode, 2D to 3D Conversion, View Point Control, 3D Depth Control, View Point Control, 3D World,Dual Play
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
3D TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
55
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080p
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
10bit
SOUND
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
2D to 3D Conversion
Yes
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
App Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
Flicker Free
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes (10w + 10w)
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
TruMotion
480Hz
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB 2.0
DivX HD USB 2.0
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1224.3x783x372.3 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
24.4 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1224.3x709.2x38.4 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
31.4 kg
