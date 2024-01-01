We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED TV
All Spec
DISPLAY MODULE
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Screen Size (cm)
32
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
BLU Type (only for LED series)
Direct
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
50
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Pages
1,000 page
-
TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List
Yes (Flof)
VIDEO
-
Picture Engine
Picture Mastering Index
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 5 modes (Vivid, Standard, Cinema. Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)
-
Aspect Ratio
Yes 7 modes (16:9, Just Scan,Original,4:3,14:9,Zoom,Cinema Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Audio output
10W
-
Sound Mode
Yes 5 Modes (Standard, Music(India:Bollywood), Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM
-
Subtitle for DivX (Language)
9 Language
CASUAL GAME (NON SMART TV)
-
Egg Catcher, Space War, Bobble Pong
Yes
SPECIAL (OLED, LED, LCD)
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Input Labeling
Yes
EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)
-
OSD
FHD
(HD model is HD)
-
Language
17ea
CHANNEL
-
Auto Tuning / Programming
Yes
-
Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)
Yes
-
Favorite Channel Programming
Yes
TIME / CLOCK
-
Auto/Manual Clock
Yes (Manual)
-
On/Off Timer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
1 / 0
-
Headphone out
1(SVC Only)
-
RF In
1 (H)
-
Composite In
1(Component, H)
-
HDMI - Rear
2 (H)
CABINET DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
-
VESA Size
Accessory Profile
-
Local Key Type
Jog Stick
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Lcon
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240Vac 50 60Hz
-
Standby Mode
0.3W
